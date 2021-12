The Habitat home dedication for the Alvarado family was held earlier in December; they will purchase the home in January. Here Amelia, Roman, Amber and Macario Alvarado cut the ribbon on their new home. At right is Family Services Coordinator Holly Pegram. This is the 15th home built by Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, the third in 2021. Habitat’s next two houses will be located in Westfield and King. If you are interested in supporting the builds or volunteering, call 336-985-3211, ext. 107.

WESTFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO