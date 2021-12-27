ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma man rushed to hospital after shooting in Poteau

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Poteau are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest on Monday.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Poteau Police Department and LeFlore County EMS were called to a shooting at the Economy Inn, located in the 2000 block of N. Broadway.

When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Wesley McDaniel suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

McDaniel was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

Officials tell KNWA 46-year-old Herlindo Urizar-Reyes, of Poteau, has been arrested on a charge of Accessory to Felony in connection with the shooting of McDaniel.

Investigators are still working to identify and locate the shooter.

