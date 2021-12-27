Justice Department boosts funds to cities to battle rise in crime

Christopher 2X never thought that his Louisville, Kentucky, hometown could be more violent than it was last year. In 2020, Louisville hit historic highs in homicides and in people wounded by gun violence. But that’s just what happened. “As of this morning, we have 188 fatal homicides…and also as...
The Justice Department has reversed course in a legal analysis that could allow thousands of people released from prison at the start of the pandemic to remain free once the coronavirus emergency ends. In a rare reconsideration, the department's Office of Legal Counsel issued a new legal opinion concluding the...
A great deal of energy and political capital is spent at the Colorado Capitol on criminal justice reform, which is not a bad thing, except when it leaves victims out of the equation. We have to remember that criminals aren’t where they are for praying too loudly in church. At...
A recent report which details the skyrocketing societal and financial costs of rising crime rates in Colorado, coupled with a dismal 50% recidivism rate, which is one of the worst in the country, have prompted a warning from leading prosecutors: Well-intended policies which coddle criminals has made life in the state more dangerous.
WASHINGTON (TND) — City officials coast to coast are looking for ways to stop the rise in violent crime. Some of these leaders are demanding more resources for their police departments to combat the growing problem. “Things have gotten worse over time,” said San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed....
(The Center Square) – With two 30-year veteran police chiefs retiring amid surging record violent crime, Minneapolis and St. Paul are increasing police funding. Both cities have either surpassed their record homicide numbers or are single digits from it with 15 days left in 2021. The Pioneer Press reported a Dec. 2 fatal stabbing over a parking dispute pushed St. Paul to its record 35th homicide in one year.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be receiving $5,186,242 in grants from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. The money will go to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association,...
Last Friday, Congressman Mike Garcia, R- Santa Clarita, released a statement regarding his co-sponsoring of a bill designed to fund the hiring of additional law enforcement officers. Congressman Garcia released a statement last week regarding his cosponsoring a new bill funding the hiring of additional police officers for the purposes...
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden s electoral victory.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys' arguments that the four men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe — are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.Kelly said the defendants had many non-violent ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election. “Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Citing high probation rates and inequities in the criminal justice system, Governor Tim Walz is announcing an effort to reduce repeated offenders and increase safety in neighborhoods. The task force, which the governor's office said is bipartisan, has representatives from all 87 counties, including tribal...
South King County mayors met with other King County leaders this week as the next step in addressing the recent rise in violent gun and drug-related crimes — and they are asking for a pause in a juvenile restorative justice program. Mayors Nancy Backus of Auburn, Jim Ferrell of...
With another round of stimulus checks possibly set for 2022, some wonder if Social Security beneficiaries will be eligible for a new payment. Let’s get some answers, Outsiders, from this article by The Republic Monitor. There are some members of the Senior Citizens League who are urging Congress to...
Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Lin Wood told CNBC he hosted numerous election conspiracy theorists on his plantation properties in South Carolina after the 2020 presidential election. His guests included fellow Trump allies attorney Sidney Powell, former national security advisor Mike Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. A lawyer allied with former President Donald...
Another stimulus check is arriving to United States citizens in 2022. Here is everything you need to know. A fourth stimulus check is being made available at the beginning of the new year. The $1400 payment is a part of the Biden administration’s new American Rescue Plan, which hopes to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and other economic factors.
Former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich learned Wednesday that his bank, JPMorgan Chase, and its legal counsel with ties to the Obama administration, had turned over his financial records to the House Jan. 6 committee without giving him a chance to challenge the subpoena. He accused JPMorgan Chase and its legal...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed.
It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said.
Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them.
It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident.
The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division.
Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday.
