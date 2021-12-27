Justice Department boosts funds to cities to battle rise in crime

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden s electoral victory.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys' arguments that the four men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe — are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.Kelly said the defendants had many non-violent ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election. “Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything...

