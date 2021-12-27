Parson issues 18 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted the sentence of one individual. The names were not made public until Monday.

The governor commuted the sentence of Germal Kelly, who had been in state prison on numerous drug charges.

The following people received pardons:

Alex Ashcroft

Crystal Steinbeck-Talbert

Patrick Ayres

Erica Aldridge-Duncan

Donald Thompson

Dennis Schellinger

Marcus Buis

Carl Kelso

Kristian Cornell

Karen Case

Sheena Frazier

Carrisa Graue-Wilson

Jesse Saxton

William Bergner

Wayne Smith

Kevin Petersen

Amanda Hansel-Brown

Daniel Hanneken

