ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Parson issues 18 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

By Kevin S. Held
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVLYt_0dWtVjEN00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted the sentence of one individual. The names were not made public until Monday.

The governor commuted the sentence of Germal Kelly, who had been in state prison on numerous drug charges.

The following people received pardons:

  • Alex Ashcroft
  • Crystal Steinbeck-Talbert
  • Patrick Ayres
  • Erica Aldridge-Duncan
  • Donald Thompson
  • Dennis Schellinger
  • Marcus Buis
  • Carl Kelso
  • Kristian Cornell
  • Karen Case
  • Sheena Frazier
  • Carrisa Graue-Wilson
  • Jesse Saxton
  • William Bergner
  • Wayne Smith
  • Kevin Petersen
  • Amanda Hansel-Brown
  • Daniel Hanneken

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Governor Parson to end COVID-19 state of emergency

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that the COVID-19 state of emergency will expire on December 31. He had declared the state of emergency back in March 2020. Governor Parson stated in a press release, “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage. The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis. The move comes days […]
DENVER, MO
KOLR10 News

Patrol completes investigation of Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed an investigation of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that began after a journalist exposed a state database flaw. Patrol Capt. John Hotz told the Post-Dispatch Monday that results of the investigation were turned over to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. It remains unclear […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelso, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KOLR10 News

1st case of omicron variant in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the 1st case of the omicron variant has been detected in Greene County Wednesday, December 29th. The health department says the variant has been present in Greene County since at least mid-December. The Health Department is waiting for more results of local genomic sequencing that […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Battle for Lindenlure access continues

OZARK, Mo. – Defendants in a civil case to keep open public access to the Lindenlure area of the Finley River have filed a second appeal of a judge’s decision against them. Landowners Mike and Carla Adams and Michael and Sherri Frazier filed the appeal last week after Circuit Judge Laura Johnson affirmed her earlier […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Cornell#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced charges in a double homicide that happened in May of 2021. Officers say the suspect is also tied to armed robberies that happened over Memorial Day weekend. Miguel Melendez Torres, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree in the deaths of Krystle […]
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy