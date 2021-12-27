ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

4 of the biggest dating app mistakes and how to fix them, according to experts

By Canela López, Julia Naftulin
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrIq6_0dWtVSAu00
Tattoos and sunglasses tend to make dating profiles flop. Viorel Poparcea/Morsa Images/Getty Images
  • Insider spent the year asking experts to review dating app profiles.
  • Profiles that flopped used too many posed pictures, pictures of tattoos, and careless bios.
  • Successful profiles included thoughtful bios, candid pictures, and photos of pets.

In 2021, dating apps became increasingly necessary for singles looking for sex and love during the pandemic.

Over the past year, our ongoing Dating App Clinic series tapped experts for advice on how to improve readers' dating app profiles.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes our experts spotted in dating app profiles, and their recommendations for improvement.

Aoid posting photos where you are wearing sunglasses

You might look great in a picture where you're wearing sunglasses, but that doesn't mean the photo is dating app material.

"Sunglasses conceal what a person truly looks like," Rori Sassoon, a New York City-based dating expert and co-owner of matchmaking agency Platinum Poire, previously told Insider.

Wearing sunglasses in a picture masks your personality and face, which Sassoon says can deter potential matches.

"Sunglasses are for the sun, not your profile. Let's see those eyes," she said.

Don't post out-of-context photos of your tattoos

Tattoo photos that don't include your whole body or face do a disservice to and detract from the rest of your profile, Sassoon said.

Rather than tattoo pictures, Tobin told Insider people should include photos of themselves with a pet.

Pictures of you and your furry friend show off your personality and convey you have the capacity to be welcoming, loving, and open, Tobin said.

Too many posed photos can make you seem inauthentic

Photos are key to a well-rounded dating profile, as they communicate who you are to the world. How you take these photos can be just as important as what's in them, our experts said.

Rachel DeAlto, Match's chief dating expert and author of the book "Relatable: How to Connect with Anyone, Anywhere (Even If It Scares You), told Insider dating app photos should include a "good mix of up-close and full body."

These photos should also include a blend of candid shots and posed pictures, as too many posed shots can make a person seem rigid or inauthentic, according to Michael Tobin, a clinical psychologist and author of "Riding the Edge: A Love Song to Deborah."

Bios should show off your personality, not your ability to reference pop culture

No dating app profile is complete without a thoughtful bio. DeAlto told Insider users should take advantage of their bio and incorporate a full array of interests rather than something short and snappy to attract like-minded people.

"A lot of people overly use certain quotes or pop culture references. Side note: 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' are classics in their own right, but they do not differentiate you from a sea of vanilla profiles," Sassoon said.

Tobin said people should also connect their interests to possible activities they want to do with a partner in their profile to convey how a first date could look.

Overall, it's crucial to use the bio section to communicate what you want in a potential partner and what you bring to the table.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Mistake You Can Make When Setting Up Your New iPhone, According To An Apple Expert

Congratulations: you are the owner of a brand new iPhone. Now it’s time to set up your device and make sure that your phone is as secure and private as possible. So, how can you ensure that your iPhone is safe from hackers and data stealers alike? The answer is actually more simple than you might think. This is the worst mistake you can make when setting up your new iPhone, according to an Apple expert. The good news is that correcting the problem takes just seconds and doesn’t require any tech know-how or skills.
CELL PHONES
Photofocus

Seven mistakes I wish I knew about and how to fix them

When we start out in photography, there are a few obstacles we need to face. Many of us fumble around by ourselves. I even attended a few classes and workshops, but I must admit it was what I learned from other photographers that got me to where I am today.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Sunglasses#First Date#Tattoos#Sex And Love#Smart Phone#Dating App Clinic#Aoid#Platinum Poire#Match
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
HuffingtonPost

How To Avoid A Holiday Hangover, According To The Experts

Ah, the dreaded holiday hangover. Try as we might, they often seem inevitable during the season’s festivities. The combination of delicious adult beverages, sugary treats and a lack of sleep can be a potent cocktail that leaves us feeling worse for wear. And while overindulging is almost certainly going to lead to feeling less-than-stellar the next morning, there are a few behavioral tweaks that can be made here and there for a less painful morning after.
HEALTH
azbigmedia.com

4 mistakes with mattress shopping and how to avoid them

Above: A woman in a white shirt and jeans in a mattress store. She examines the mattress she wants to buy. She squats and looks at the mattress Lifestyle | yesterday | Scottsdale Living. It’s that time again: time to replace your old mattress. Whether you’re sizing up, sizing down,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MindBodyGreen

3 Skin Hydration Mistakes You Might Be Making & How To Instantly Fix Them

Proper hydration is vital in skin care—without it, your complexion can become dry, itchy, dull, and overall uncomfortable. We likely don't need to tell you this, especially now during the wintertime: The arid air can rob your skin of its precious moisture; if you've ever dealt with flaky, chapped winter skin, you know how crucial it is to butter up your skin barrier.
SKIN CARE
nohoartsdistrict.com

4 Common Bitcoin Trading Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Did you know that Bitcoin was created in 2009, right when the economic recession was going on? If you are newer to the world of Bitcoin and are looking into trading with Bitcoin, it is important to become familiar with the most common Bitcoin trading mistakes that people make. We have put together this short guide to share these top mistakes to help you avoid them.
MARKETS
MindBodyGreen

Common Family Issues & How To Deal With Them, From Experts

No family is perfect, but for people whose family life has never been outright "bad," it can be tricky to spot family issues as they arise. Family problems are much more than abuse or addiction, for example, and include a host of different things that affect every member of a family. Here's how to spot family issues and deal with them, according to experts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Model sparks outrage by revealing she’s forced to wear fat suit for plus-sized campaigns

A plus-sized model has drawn attention to “impossible” beauty standards promoted by clothing brands for plus-sized people, many of which she alleged make her wear fat suits to ensure that the face and neck still look “slim.”In a video shared on TikTok, a model who goes by the user name @coolquinn, said that she was a plus sized model even though she does not look like one.The Dailydot reported that the model’s name was Karoline Bjørnelykke. @coolquinn Based on questions for my video “from skinny to plus size” with 3M views, link in comments ➡️ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

233K+
Followers
20K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy