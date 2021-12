Celtic Woman will embark on its “Postcards from Ireland” tour in early 2022. The tour will stop at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on March 18 and the Chevalier Theatre in Medford, Massachusetts, on March 24. The group will also play the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vermont, on March 30 and the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord, New Hampshire on March 31.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO