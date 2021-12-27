ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Filmed Slapping Passenger on Delta Flight Taken Into FBI Custody

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
As of December 21, the FAA received more than 5,779 unruly passenger reports, with 4,156 being...

Comments / 12

Rodney B
3d ago

The irony of an angry rant at another passenger for not wearing a mask when you are not wearing your mask. Priceless! Guess she thought herself the self-anointed mask police

6
Glen Wolford
3d ago

It’s time to put the hammer down on people like this, no more being nice.

7
