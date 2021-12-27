Forced to eat each other, 20 cats rescued from home
By JOSEPH GOLDER
foxsanantonio.com
3 days ago
Twenty cats were left trapped in a house — and forced to become cannibals to survive. The incident took place in Munich, Germany, in Bavaria. Animal-rights activists from the Tierschutzverein Muenchen (Munich Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) rescued the animals from a filthy apartment on Dec....
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dozens of dogs were seized Thursday night from a home in Marion County. The dogs were found in poor and unsanitary conditions. The 37 dogs were taken to the Marion County Animal Services to receive medical exams and rehabilitative care and will remain at the center while the case is pursued through the proper legal channels.
KAJANG, Malaysia (Reuters) – Volunteers at a animal shelter in one of areas worst-hit by floods in Malaysia staged an eleventh-hour rescue of 120 cats and dogs in lorries as waters rose around its premises. More than 60,000 people have been displaced and at least 17 killed in floods...
Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire sparked by an unattended candle in Rohnert Park on Christmas, authorities said. The homeowners were away during the holiday evening, but an alert neighbor reported the blaze about 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Loma Verde Lane in Las Casitas Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 150 animals were seized from a home in Collinsville on Dec. 9 , the Humane Society of Tulsa has announced that they are now ready for adoption. The humane society says their staff and emergency response volunteers has been working to stabilize...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of more than a dozen toy poodles found last week in an abandoned home. We're told someone alerted the shelter to the dogs inside a Solon Township home on Dec. 19 just north of Cedar Springs and the shelter went to remove them.
CHAMPAIGN — When Kim Dalluge retired from the University of Illinois recently, it wasn’t to sit around. Her next career will be finding homes for unwanted dogs and cats with disabilities by pairing them with children who may be able to bond with them better than anyone else can — because they have disabilities themselves.
A litter of abandoned puppies are being cared for by an animal welfare charity after being found at the side of a road in Co Armagh.The six-week-old German Shepherd puppies were described as trembling when they were discovered by a member of the public at a gateway on the side of a country road in South Armagh.They are now being cared for by the USPCA.The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said one of the puppies was critically ill, and...
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local animal rescue group has an urgent plea for the public after they say a cat was most likely stolen from an adoption event. Transylvania Animal Alliance Group (TAAG) took to Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 18 to share some difficult news. The group says a striped, gray cat named Sterling disappeared from his cage during an adoption event at the Arden PetSmart that day.
Pasadena Humane Animal Control Officers rescued 52 cats and kittens from a single home this week, the nonprofit reported Thursday. The cats were found living in unsanitary conditions inside the home and in a crawl space underneath the house, according to a statement. During the two-day operation, animal control officers...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Humane Society has rescued around 500 neglected exotic animals from a Papillion home. NHS had received an anonymous tip saying the residence housed animals in bad conditions. Animal control investigated the house and found hundreds of exotic animals in unsanitary conditions. NHS says...
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With a little help from animal lovers in the community, a Walla-Walla based rescue surpassed its fundraising goal to pay off the veterinary bills of dozens of sick cats previously at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS). Cathy Fout, the founder and director of Silver Cloud...
What do you get when you cross a cat and a bag of chips? The reactions can vary. Some cats love salty chips and won’t leave you alone once they’ve discovered you have a snack they want. And then, there are the cats that could care less about human snacks.
Sometimes it seems like everything is bad. The world is on fire, there’s a global pandemic, and the Nike car is very probably not coming next year. Once in a while, however, a good story cuts through the gloom — something that makes the sky seem a little brighter, the grass a little greener, and the internet not quite so internet-y. Today, that story is this: One family adopted a kitten after firefighters rescued it from their engine bay.
In early August, the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Law Enforcement Department collaborated with the Randolph Police Department to remove 24 dogs, mostly puppies, from a home in Randolph, MA. The Pitbull-type dogs were removed due to unsanitary conditions and inadequate access to food and water. Randolph Police...
BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter have rescued 20 dogs in Kentucky, set to arrive in Massachusetts Wednesday. The dogs had been living at the Kentucky Humane Society, and will be traveling in two cargo vans to the shelter. MSPCA and the shelter had rescued 100 cats from...
A hunt has been accused of illegally killing foxes on government land twice over Christmas.Surrey Hunt Saboteurs claimed Royal Artillery Hunt members killed the animals on Ministry of Defence (MoD) land in Wiltshire on Christmas Eve and 27 December.In the first alleged case, a huntsman on Salisbury Plain rode away when confronted by saboteurs, reportedly leaving the carcass behind. Hunt monitors said they went to where hunters had been spotted, they found a fox’s front leg still warm in a field, and later found the rest of the animal stuffed in the bushes.“We documented it all and bagged it...
Comments / 0