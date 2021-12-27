Shot Fired Through Car Window In Somerville, Driver Unharmed

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Police in Somerville are searching for a person who shot a bullet through a car window. It happened on Marshall Street Monday morning.

The man driving had just left for work but he turned around because he forgot his lunch, his daughter told WBZ-TV. Just as he put his flashers on, he heard a noise and thought he blew a tire.

Then he realized a bullet had shattered the driver and passenger side windows.

“We’re shaken up,” said daughter Laura Ferraz. “We’re just blessed that he’s alive. Hopefully we find who did this. It’s nerve-wracking.”

She is urging neighbors to check their Ring cameras to see if there is any video that could provide leads.

Investigators have not said if the shooting was random.