ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Shot Fired Through Car Window In Somerville, Driver Unharmed

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igI8B_0dWtUmqL00

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Police in Somerville are searching for a person who shot a bullet through a car window. It happened on Marshall Street Monday morning.

The man driving had just left for work but he turned around because he forgot his lunch, his daughter told WBZ-TV. Just as he put his flashers on, he heard a noise and thought he blew a tire.

Then he realized a bullet had shattered the driver and passenger side windows.

“We’re shaken up,” said daughter Laura Ferraz. “We’re just blessed that he’s alive. Hopefully we find who did this. It’s nerve-wracking.”

She is urging neighbors to check their Ring cameras to see if there is any video that could provide leads.

Investigators have not said if the shooting was random.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Video Shows SUV Driving Away After Crashing Into Dorchester Nail Salon

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a nail salon in Dorchester and then took off. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Happy Nails on Washington Street. A police spokesperson told WBZ-TV a Mercedes SUV hit a car and, while exchanging information with the other driver, the Mercedes driver tried to take off, but slammed into the front of the shop. A witness started recording the scene on a phone as the driver backed up out of the building, hit a stone wall across the street and sped away. Debris was scattered all...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Passenger Killed, Driver Critically Hurt In Swampscott Crash

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a crash in Swampscott early Wednesday morning. A 2005 Honda Accord went off Paradise Road, also known as Route 1A, around 2 a.m. and slammed into a tree. According to the Essex District Attorney’s Office, there were two people in the car. Both were rushed to North Shore Medical Center. The passenger died. His named has not been released yet. The driver was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in critical condition There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. No charges or citations have been issued at this point in the investigation.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
CBS Boston

‘A Very Tragic Situation,’ Elderly Woman Dies In Cambridge House Fire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – An elderly woman died in a fire at a home in Cambridge early Wednesday morning. Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney said they got a 911 call just before 7:30 a.m. from someone walking down the street who saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the triple-decker house on Webster Avenue. Mahoney said the fire burnt away part of the rear staircase and the porches partially collapsed. He said an elderly woman was found dead inside. Family members identified the victim as 88-year-old Maria Pacheco, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pacheco lived on the second floor of the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Teens Charged After Using Nerf Guns To Attack Man At MBTA Downtown Crossing Station

BOSTON (CBS) — Three teens are facing charges after a group allegedly harassed and attacked a 66-year-old man at the MBTA Downtown Crossing station. According to transit police, six to seven teens were shooting Nerf toy guns at passengers there on Monday evening. At first, the group shot at the victim’s head and he exchanged words with the group. Then the teens punched the man and threw him against the wall, police said. The man needed to be taken to a local hospital for his injuries while the teens jumped into a Red Line train. “Dedicated Transit Police officers pursued the group ultimately apprehending them outside of the MBTA’s JFK-UMass station (where they were causing a ruckus there as well),” police said. Based on surveillance video and witness statements, three of the teens were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over 60 years of age.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Taunton Woman Charged With Drunk Driving, Vehicular Homicide In Fatal Middleboro Crash

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A 21-year-old Taunton woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash in Middleboro on Tuesday night. Police said Tianna Hutchinson hit another car head-on on Wareham Street (Route 28) near the South Middleboro Fire Station late Tuesday night. The other driver was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where the person died. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. Hutchinson was arrested at the scene. She was arraigned Wednesday on several charges including operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide. She was released on bail under the conditions she remains at home except for work, is monitored by GPS and undergoes alcohol checks.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘It’s Just Something We Got To Do,’ Drivers Wait Hours In Cars For COVID-19 Tests In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – The race to get a COVID-19 PCR test isn’t getting any easier. People are willing to line up very early. In Brockton, two-and-a-half hours before testing began, the first cars pulled into a parking lot on the campus of Massasoit Community College around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. “It’s like this everywhere. I saw Saugus yesterday and (there were) a lot more cars than this,” said Karin Swartz, one of those who got a test. People waited for hours to make it to the front of the lines. “Just going with the flow,” Djesmina Pires told WBZ-TV as she waited patiently before getting tested. Additional lanes were created to try and accelerate the process. But, by 9 a.m., cars were being turned away and “closed” signs were posted to ensure the last cars in line would make it through the drive-through by 11 a.m. “This Omicron is crazy. Everyone is catching it, so it’s just something we got to do,” Swartz said. Officials said they’ve been testing between 500 and 800 people at this site each day this week. It will be closed Friday and Saturday for the holiday. It will open again at 7 a.m. Monday. For more information, click here.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Men Indicted In Norwood Murder Of Shakim Lewis Johnson

Norwood (CBS) -Two men were indicted for murder Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Shakim Lewis Johnson. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park was leaving a friend’s home in Norwood on a Sunday afternoon in September when he was shot. Neighbors described hearing five to six gunshots. Police said Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Ernest Paybn, 27, of Cambridge, were seen driving away from the scene. Loper-Feaster was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty. Payne is still at large and police are looking for him. Both men were indicted for murder by the Norfolk County Grand Jury. “Norwood and State Police continue to work with our law enforcement partners to locate Mr. Payne and take him safely into custody,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.”
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton School Officer Shown Kneeling On Student In Video Cleared After Investigation

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton school officer has been cleared after an investigation into a video on social media that showed his knee on the back of a 16-year-old while he was arresting the teen. The video released last month showed the officer with his knee on the back of Djason Rodrigues as he handcuffed him after the teen allegedly assaulted another student. Rodrigues told WBZ-TV he was upset about what happened and ended up with a cut on his face from the incident. Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas released a statement Tuesday saying: “Last week, I was notified by the Brockton Police Department that Internal Affairs completed an investigation into a School Police Officer’s actions during an arrest made outside of Brockton High School on Wednesday, November 17. Investigators concluded that the officer acted in accordance with existing laws and department protocols.” Thomas also said “the terms of the officer’s return to duty are still being determined.” Video shows a Brockton Police officer kneeling on a student at Brockton High during an arrest (WBZ-TV) The arrest occurred during a school lunch break when police said the officer stepped in to detain Rodrigues, who has been charged with assault and battery.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Window#Windows#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Waltham Police Looking For 4 People Who Vandalized Holiday Lights

WALTHAM (CBS) — Waltham Police are searching for the people who vandalized holiday lights on Christmas Eve. Officers shared surveillance pictures of four people believed to be involved. Police say they damaged several lights on Waltham Common. “It is possible they are local students. One individual is wearing a red/black plaid shirt, shorts and has an orange/white backpack,” Waltham Police wrote on Facebook. Waltham Police are looking for four suspects who vandalized holiday lights. (Photo Credit: Waltham Police Department) Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3550.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded In Roxbury Shooting Described As Possible ‘Domestic Incident’

BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Roxbury home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m. The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the shooting “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was. Investigators haven’t said how the three people knew each other. There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of a barricaded suspect. “It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said former City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.” Miller said that the triple shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.
CBS Boston

Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Fraudulently Using Debit Card Found In Manchester, NH Parking Lot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a suspect accused of fraudulently using a debit card that someone lost in a parking lot. Authorities said that earlier this month, a woman left her debit card at a Triangle Credit Union ATM on Elm Street. Someone else found the card and put it on an exterior window sill, but the wind blew it into the parking lot. “The suspect picked it up off the ground, then proceeded to use the card at several locations,” police said. In one surveillance photo released by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a New England Patriots hoodie and a “Trump 2020” baseball cap. Anyone with information can call detectives at 603-792-5551, or the crimeline at 603-624-4040.  
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Brothers Among 3 Killed In Fiery Crash In New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers from Manchester, New Hampshire were among three people killed in a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into a toll booth and went up in flames. Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tony” Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev. The Khiev brothers had gone to Atlantic City to surprise their sisters and were returning from a shopping trip when they crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash. A toll attendant was also hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Following Christmas, Many Wait Out Long Lines In Cold For COVID Tests

DORCHESTER (CBS) – The line for a COVID-19 test wrapped around the Bowdoin Street Health Center in Dorchester Monday. People inched along for the coveted post-Christmas COVID swab. “It’s REALLY cold,” said 11-year-old Edwin Solano. Solano was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus while spending the holiday with family. As temperatures dipped into the thirties, the Solano family says each minute in line feels much longer, but it’s worth the wait for some peace of mind. “I was exposed to it, but my first test came back negative,” said Celvin Solano. “I wanted to take another one to re-confirm that I’m negative.” Since...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy