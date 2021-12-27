Forced to eat each other, 20 cats rescued from home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO