Ogden man arrested after DUI crash leaves woman pinned inside vehicle

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after crashing into another car and fleeing the scene.

Ogden City Police say the suspect is 22-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez. The female victim has not been identified.

Police say the incident happened on Christmas Day around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of 30th and Brinker Ave. in Ogden.

Authorities say Vasquez was driving a truck southbound when he failed to stop at a stop sign and yield to a car traveling westbound. At that time, Vasquez crashed into the oncoming vehicle. The impact left the victim pinned inside her vehicle with her legs stuck between the car seat and the door. Fire crews had to cut the vehicle to extract the woman from her car.

Police say she was falling in and out of consciousness during the rescue attempt.

Vasquez fled the scene of the crash before police could arrive. Witnesses told police the direction in which Vasquez fled, which helped police successfully locate him. Vasquez was found at his home which was about a block away from the crash scene.

The suspect’s relatives say Vasquez had been drinking alcohol at a family gathering before driving off. Police discovered marijuana content upon searching the suspect’s vehicle. Police also noted Vazquez’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy and his physical responses were slow and delayed during questioning. He was also uncooperative and refused a blood test until authorities restrained him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has suffered a shattered femur. She is still receiving treatment with further injuries not known at this time.

Vasquez is being arrested on five charges including DUI, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, refusal of chemical test, failing to stop for another vehicle’s right-of-way and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently booked at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

