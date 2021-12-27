Long-shot Georgia gubernatorial candidate promotes tougher laws in 'Morality Over Money' campaign

Finding justice for the victims of sexual assault is an issue gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor says is close to her heart — and is a key part of her “Morality Over Money” campaign. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

BAXLEY — In a race already packed with contenders, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor stands out in addressing the very real issues that many families in the Peach State face.

As a child advocate in a public school system for more than two decades, finding justice for the victims of sexual assault is an issue Taylor says is close to her heart — and is a key part of her “Morality Over Money” campaign.

Recently, Taylor became aware of two crimes involving victims who have not been vindicated, and she said she plans as governor to repeal the statute on the books that can shield perpetrators from prosecution.

In Hart County, a young girl, Jennifer Cobb, came forward to report yearslong sexual grooming and sexual assault from her gymnastics coach. The case went to court, where officials engaged in “victim shaming,” which may have pushed Cobb to commit suicide. There is still an active investigation into her death. Yet, in spite of other young women coming forward to report the same gymnastics coach engaging in similar grooming behavior, the Georgia statute of limitations law protected the offender.

“We have no statute of limitations on murder, but we have a time expiration on sexual innocence being robbed from a child,” Taylor said. “This must be changed in Georgia to protect our children and get these perverts off of our streets. The average predator has over 300 victims, which is directly correlated to accessibility due to these ridiculous statutes.”

In Cobb’s case, a witness also came forward to corroborate her statement, but Taylor said this report was never investigated. The family is asking that all reports be given a prompt investigation. Support for this cause is found at the following link: https://justiceforjennifercobb.com/.

This case isn’t isolated. More than 30 years ago, another young Georgia girl was equally robbed of her life by a predator. Rhonda Sue Coleman was from a small, south Georgia town and was abducted and murdered. This shattered her community, but new interest in Coleman’s case through Fox Hunter, an international podcast, sparked renewed hope for justice. On this program, interviews of those with knowledge of the cold case and new information is surfacing that could lead to the killer.

The pursuit of justice in this case also has hit roadblocks with the family being denied access to autopsy results and the stonewalling of information sharing between the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the district attorney assigned to the case.

The family is obtaining signatures for “Rhonda’s Law” at https://www.change.org/p/promoting-victims-rights-in-georgia-through-rhonda-s-law?signed=true, and Taylor said she is proud to add her support to the cause.

“I urge everyone to sign the petition to pass Rhonda’s Law in our Georgia Legislative Session beginning in January,” Taylor said. “This should never happen to anyone, and the Colemans are past due to know what happened to their only child. No one on this planet should have more knowledge surrounding Rhonda Sue than her parents. Let’s join together in prayer that this case is solved and the killer is finally brought to justice.”

Solving the pandemic of crimes against children is going to take more than just “politics as usual,” Taylor said.

“We lose sight of humanity and morality in the hustle and bustle of politics,” she said. “The rhetoric we hear bantered back and forth between establishment candidates is just that — words without conviction behind them. The people of Georgia are wide awake to the lies and false promises.

“The Lord has been dealing with my heart on both of these Georgia cases, and I want to use my platform to help bring justice. I have been a victim advocate for two decades, and I will use the same tenacity and knowledge acquired in public education to be an advocate when I am elected to the top seat in Georgia as a public servant of the people as governor.”