ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Dale, WV

Kathy’s House cancels New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsWOo_0dWtT60z00

UPDATE: (12/29/21 3:50 p.m.) – Kathy’s House Foundation officials said it’s been forced to cancel the New Year’s Eve Celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

The foundation released the following statement to 7News:

Upon many hours of researching and debating, Kathys House Foundation has made the decision to cancel the New Years Eve Event. After speaking with the local health department, we feel that we are not willing to risk becoming a “super spreader” of this horrible virus. We would like to thank everyone that purchased tickets and we will be issuing refunds to those people. Thank you to Hanover Fuel Mart, El Gran Patron and Miklas Meat Market for the assistance in putting together some wonderful refreshments. Also, thank you to DJ Trey Dunlevy, White Collar Criminals, Gage Joseph, Wyatt Kidd and Tim McCormick for agreeing to participate in this fundraiser. Special thanks to Nana’s Landing and El Gran Patron for being ticket outlets. Kathys House Foundation again wants to thank everyone who supports our mission to make this community one of caring, sharing and kindness. May your New Year be blessed with good health, good deeds and a lot of kindness!

Kathy’s House Foundation.

Kathy’s House still has many needs for the upcoming year, which is why it was holding this community fundraiser.

If you’d still like to help their cause, click here .

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to make some New Year’s Eve plans, you may want to put this event on your calendar.

Kathy’s House Foundation is hosting a celebration this Friday, December 31 in Glen Dale.

There will be music, refreshments, and a good time with friends.

All the proceeds benefit the continued renovations to Kathy’s House. The foundation has big plans for the coming year to make the hospitality house even more welcoming.

Our next step, we want to do our ADA compliance, which would include wheelchair ramps or possibly a lift. Then we’re also going to have to widen the doorways, do some floor coverings and renovate the bathrooms so it will also be handicapped accessible.

Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

The New Year’s Eve Celebration is this Friday starting at 7:00 at St. Jude Hall in Glen Dale.

Entertainment includes the White Collar Criminals, DJ Trey Dunlevy, Gage Joseph and Wyatt Kidd.

Tickets are $25 and include refreshments and a New Year’s toast. The event is BYOB and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Get tickets by clicking here . You can also buy them at El Gran Patron and Nana’s Landing or call 412-370-8491.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Here come the brides! Oglebay taking no more weddings for 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you happen to get engaged New Year’s Eve, take Oglebay off the list of places to get married in 2022!   It’s over 160 weddings for the 2022 season. More than we’ve ever had up here; it’s crazy.  Lauren Mitchell, Oglebay Wedding Specialist Love is in the air, all year long. Wedding Specialist Lauren Mitchell says there is no wedding season. Oglebay […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for something fun and festive to do? Check out Steubenville’s “Christmas on the Fort”

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Looking for something fun to do? Steubenville is still in the holiday spirit with its “Christmas on the Fort”. It’s a tradition that magically transforms a whole city block into a Christmas experience for everyone. It’s all decked out with lights, festive music, Christmas vendors, and even the all-around favorite: life-size nutcrackers. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Looking for last minute New Year’s Eve plans?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The clocking is ticking until we ring in 2022. If you still have no plans, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is throwing a big party with all your favorite New Year’s Eve festivities. That includes lots of entertainment, a special buffet and a balloon drop. There’ll also be a live band […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winter brings a sad memory for those who care for the homeless

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As winter progresses and temperatures are predicted to fall, it prompts the memory of a sad incident in Wheeling. Project HOPE Director Crystal Bauer recalls the death of a homeless man on the walking trail two years ago. Bauer explained the man was of Middle Eastern descent and spoke no English. […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, WV
City
Glen Dale, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business owners hit reset button to ring in 2022

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the Christmas shopping season behind us, local retailers are looking to press the reset button as we head into 2022. Business owner Samantha Holcomb from the Talan+Lou Boutique in Wheeling’s Centre Market said the Christmas season was such a success, but she is looking forward to January. The month is […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

What are you having to eat for the New Year?

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) To celebrate the new year, many people gather to enjoy a meal. There are even several traditional dishes that some people make specially for the holiday.   Items like pork, greens, lentils, noodles, black-eyed peas, and cabbage are each said to bring positivity in the year to come.   For example, pork is thought to bring prosperity and progress, while greens symbolize good fortune.   Starting off the year […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mccormick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Kathys House Foundation#Hanover Fuel Mart#El Gran Patron#Miklas Meat Market#White Collar Criminals
WTRF- 7News

The Health Plan looks towards the future

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley is heading into the New Year with a focus on community, just how they are ending this year. In 2021, The Health Plan has supported countless West Virginia organizations with their generous contribution and donations. Throughout the year they donated a total of $340,000.  They recently donated $120,000 to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Salvation Army raises nearly $100,000 in donations from their red kettle fundraiser

View Post WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A little can go a long way and it did. It started with some spare change and before they knew it the Salvation Army greatly surpassed their goal for this year’s Red Kettle drive.    The 60-day fundraiser took place across the Ohio Valley in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler County.   Robert Contraguerro Sr. was this year’s Red […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

New year new healthy habits

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A fresh start for better habits and new goals.  The start of the year is a time where many people strive to improve themselves over the course of the next twelve months.   Whether it is being more active, saving money, or even eating healthier, you must start somewhere.   Jill Spangler is the Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The day after Christmas: Filled with returns and exchanges

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a big day to shop, whether you have some gifts to take back, exchange, or even a little cash to spend. The Ohio Valley mall is filled up with families closing out their holiday weekend.    It might be the rush to spend those gift cards or a little left over Christmas spirit, either way the […]
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WTRF- 7News

The universal nostalgia for “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

The first line of John Denver’s song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” calls West Virginia “Almost Heaven,” and when you’re up in the mountains, that description can feel pretty accurate. Almost Heaven, West VirginiaBlue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah RiverLife is old there, older than the treesYounger than the mountains, growing like a breeze  Country roads, take […]
MUSIC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy