Kathy’s House cancels New Year’s Eve Celebration

UPDATE: (12/29/21 3:50 p.m.) – Kathy’s House Foundation officials said it’s been forced to cancel the New Year’s Eve Celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

The foundation released the following statement to 7News:

Upon many hours of researching and debating, Kathys House Foundation has made the decision to cancel the New Years Eve Event. After speaking with the local health department, we feel that we are not willing to risk becoming a “super spreader” of this horrible virus. We would like to thank everyone that purchased tickets and we will be issuing refunds to those people. Thank you to Hanover Fuel Mart, El Gran Patron and Miklas Meat Market for the assistance in putting together some wonderful refreshments. Also, thank you to DJ Trey Dunlevy, White Collar Criminals, Gage Joseph, Wyatt Kidd and Tim McCormick for agreeing to participate in this fundraiser. Special thanks to Nana’s Landing and El Gran Patron for being ticket outlets. Kathys House Foundation again wants to thank everyone who supports our mission to make this community one of caring, sharing and kindness. May your New Year be blessed with good health, good deeds and a lot of kindness! Kathy’s House Foundation.

Kathy’s House still has many needs for the upcoming year, which is why it was holding this community fundraiser.

If you’d still like to help their cause, click here .

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to make some New Year’s Eve plans, you may want to put this event on your calendar.

Kathy’s House Foundation is hosting a celebration this Friday, December 31 in Glen Dale.

There will be music, refreshments, and a good time with friends.

All the proceeds benefit the continued renovations to Kathy’s House. The foundation has big plans for the coming year to make the hospitality house even more welcoming.

Our next step, we want to do our ADA compliance, which would include wheelchair ramps or possibly a lift. Then we’re also going to have to widen the doorways, do some floor coverings and renovate the bathrooms so it will also be handicapped accessible. Kenn Criswell, Kathy’s House Foundation

The New Year’s Eve Celebration is this Friday starting at 7:00 at St. Jude Hall in Glen Dale.

Entertainment includes the White Collar Criminals, DJ Trey Dunlevy, Gage Joseph and Wyatt Kidd.

Tickets are $25 and include refreshments and a New Year’s toast. The event is BYOB and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Get tickets by clicking here . You can also buy them at El Gran Patron and Nana’s Landing or call 412-370-8491.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.