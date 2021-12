We break down key plays, game balls and a burning question following South Carolina's Duke's Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina. North Carolina got the ball first and picked up first downs on its first two snaps. A couple of short runs set up a third-and-four at the Gamecock 44. It was probably four-down territory as long as there wasn’t a loss on third down. But there was. Aaron Sterling came untouched off the left side. Sam Howell was able to duck under Sterling’s sack attempt, but it disrupted him enough for Jabari Ellis to get to Howell and bring him down. The once-promising drive abruptly ended in a punt.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO