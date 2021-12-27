ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Huntsville offers scholarship opportunity for high school seniors

By Jess Grotjahn
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Time is running out for students in North Alabama to apply for Cyber Huntsville’s college scholarship program.

The program is open for students in Madison County and adjacent counties who will graduate from high school in the spring of 2022.

Students must plan on pursuing a college degree in a cyber-related field.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

The application process includes writing an essay on the importance of cyber-security, as well as two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is 11 p.m. on January 2nd.

