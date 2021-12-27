ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead in east Columbus shooting; city’s 199th homicide in 2021

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting early Monday morning on the east side of Columbus, marking the 199th homicide in the city for 2021.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of Shady Lane Drive at approximately 4:39 a.m.

One dead and one injured in shooting outside Grove City hotel

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitehall Fire Medics at 4:45 a.m.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

NBC4 Columbus

Fatal crash closes I-70 East at I-670 throughout morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal crash involving a wrong way driver caused a closure of I-70 eastbound at I-670 on the west side Wednesday morning. At approximately 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, a crash took place between Broad St. and I-670 on I-70 East. Police confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the crash was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community honors beloved imam at funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community honored the life of a beloved local imam who was killed last week. Imam Mohammed Hassan Adam was reported missing last week. He was found dead in a van on Windsor Ave. a day later and his death was ruled a homicide. Adam was shot, according to Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Troopers encourage ride-sharing on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges partygoers to plan ahead for ride-sharing or designate a sober driver. This is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that will run Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m. OSHP will have increased patrols looking for impaired driving. “Tragically, last […]
COLUMBUS, OH
