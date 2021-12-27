2021 Trading & On-Chain Review with Willy Wo

The last week of crypto 2021 is now behind us. Let’s do a short recap. A rapid increase in the amount of leverage coming from the BTC futures market could mean that either a short or long squeeze will be seen “in the more immediate term”, while Pantera CEO said that Polkadot and Terra are the “most promising” tokens as we enter 2022. Cardano founder said that the community members must do their part to ensure “real decentralization”, and Polygon justified its silent hard fork by citing ‘critical vulnerability’, Aave and Centrifuge partnered to launch a new market called Real World Assets. New DAO dubbed BlockbusterDAO was formed to acquire the defunct movie rental business Blockbuster, and OpenDAO launched on Christmas Eve with an airdrop targeting OpenSea users and seeing a massive price rise. As all this was happening, a new Telegram malware has been joining crypto-focused groups in a bid to steal crypto wallets and account credentials.

