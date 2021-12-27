ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

2021 Trading & On-Chain Review with Willy Wo

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin Whales Really Make Money Trading Crypto

In this episode of The Wolf of All Streets podcast with host Scott Melker, Max Boonen, the founder of B2C2, explains the importance of market makers, and how their services and liquidity make the market more efficient. The episode premiered on December 30, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Building on Bitcoin with Muneeb Ali

Justin Mart and Katherine Wu, hosts of the Around The Block podcast, sit down with Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali to discuss the OG cryptocurrency’s present and future. The episode premiered on December 29, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin & the Currency Wars with Lyn Alden

In this video, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to macroeconomist and investment strategist Lyn Alden. They discuss currency wars, the pros & cons of the US having a global reserve currency, and whether Bitcoin can become an alternative reserve currency. The episode premiered on December...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

"Bitcoin Will Be Worth USD 10M in 2029" - Brian Estes

“Don’t pay attention to the price. The price is not what matters. It’s the value that matters,” says Brian Estes, founder of Off The Chain Capital. He joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to explain how he values Bitcoin and why many investors miss opportunities when focusing on price rather than value.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mccormack
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Top Bitcoin Margin Trading Calculators, Rated and Reviewed

Margin trading has become increasingly popular among digital currency traders over the last few years. As a result, a number of leading exchanges have added bitcoin margin trading features to their platforms to meet the growing demand. A bitcoin margin trading calculator enables traders to compute the funds needed in...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Security 101 with Coinbase’s Mark Nesbitt

In this episode of the Around The Block podcast by Coinbase, hosts Justin Mark and Catherine Wu interview Mark Nesbitt, Engineering Manager of Blockchain Security at Coinbase. He explains crypto security 101 tips and tricks, and much more. The episode premiered on December 22, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Be Wary of Crypto Valuations and Inflation

Darius Sit, co-founder and managing partner of QCP Capital, speaks to host and producer of the Crypto Unstacked Podcast Leslie Lamb about his outlook for the DeFi sector. Recorded on December 7, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypersheet
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Approaching ‘Off-to-the-Races’ Phase – Here’s His Timeline

Closely followed crypto analyst Willy Woo says that Bitcoin (BTC) is moving toward a major breakout phase. In a new interview with crypto channel host Scott Melker, Woo says that even though BTC is still recovering from the most recent crypto market pullback, it’s gearing up for a massive rally that should kick off during the first two months of 2022.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

1 Hard Fork, 2 DAOs, 24 Exchanges, 2022 Years and 20 Crypto Jokes

The last week of crypto 2021 is now behind us. Let’s do a short recap. A rapid increase in the amount of leverage coming from the BTC futures market could mean that either a short or long squeeze will be seen “in the more immediate term”, while Pantera CEO said that Polkadot and Terra are the “most promising” tokens as we enter 2022. Cardano founder said that the community members must do their part to ensure “real decentralization”, and Polygon justified its silent hard fork by citing ‘critical vulnerability’, Aave and Centrifuge partnered to launch a new market called Real World Assets. New DAO dubbed BlockbusterDAO was formed to acquire the defunct movie rental business Blockbuster, and OpenDAO launched on Christmas Eve with an airdrop targeting OpenSea users and seeing a massive price rise. As all this was happening, a new Telegram malware has been joining crypto-focused groups in a bid to steal crypto wallets and account credentials.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle to Recover on Last Day of 2021, LUNA Jumps

Bitcoin price is struggling to recover above USD 48,000. Ethereum is stuck below USD 3,800, XRP failed to stay above USD 0.85. LUNA gained 6% and surpassed the USD 87 level. Bitcoin price started a minor upside correction above the USD 47,000 zone. BTC climbed above the USD 47,500 level but failed to clear USD 48,000. It is currently (04:27 UTC) consolidating near USD 47,400 and there is a risk of further declines below USD 46,500.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Polkadot, Terra, ‘Most Promising’ for 2022, Pantera’s Morehead Says

Smart contract protocol Polkadot’s DOT token and payments protocol Terra’s LUNA are the “most promising” tokens as we enter 2022, according to crypto investment fund Pantera Capital CEO & founder Dan Morehead. Speaking in an interview on CNBC this week, Morehead said that he is a...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy