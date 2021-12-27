1 person killed in overnight Platte County crash

One person was killed in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Edgerton, Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office was informed of the crash Monday around 12:10 a.m.

A 43-year-old driver in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on a private drive.

The vehicle failed to make a turn onto Smith Road and struck an embankment on the east side of the road.

The driver, from Smithville, Missouri, died on the scene.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol was a factor.