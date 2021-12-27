ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

1 person killed in overnight Platte County crash

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7hce_0dWtSZX200

One person was killed in an overnight single-vehicle crash in Edgerton, Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office was informed of the crash Monday around 12:10 a.m.

A 43-year-old driver in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on a private drive.

The vehicle failed to make a turn onto Smith Road and struck an embankment on the east side of the road.

The driver, from Smithville, Missouri, died on the scene.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol was a factor.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platte County, MO
Accidents
Smithville, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Platte County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Smithville, MO
City
Edgerton, MO
Smithville, MO
Crime & Safety
Platte County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy