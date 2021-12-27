ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 14:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Colquitt; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mitchell and northwestern Colquitt Counties through 245 PM EST At 206 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pelham, Camilla, Doerun, Funston, Sale City, Ticknor, Center Hill, Cotton, Laney, Poplar Arbor Church, Hartsfield, Bay and Hinsonton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren Areas of fog through the morning commute Surface observations indicate widespread fog across eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey early this morning. Locally dense fog is possible through mid-morning, with visibilities reduced to a quarter mile in spots. If you plan to travel, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain extra distance from other vehicles.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Schuyler, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Mason; Menard; Morgan; Schuyler; Scott WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to a quarter inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch possible. Wind chills may reach 5 to 15 below zero overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult from snow and ice with slippery road conditions developing Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio...commercial television or radio stations...or your cable television service provider for updates on this Winter Storm. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT ABOVE 7000 FEET FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet, locally higher on the mountain peaks. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chiricahua Mountains and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 08:20:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Tioga; Tompkins Patchy dense fog through the morning commute Areas of fog, some locally dense will continue over the area through mid to late morning. Visibilities under one half mile are possible in some locations. Commuters should allow extra time to travel this morning. Leave plenty of room between vehicles and use low beam headlights as much as possible.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 15:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 327 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Moultrie, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Spence Airport and Laconte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boone, De Kalb, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Will; Winnebago WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Steady, blowing snow and dangerous travel possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches and northeasterly wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snow rates appear most likely between noon Saturday and midnight Sunday.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow accumulations expected north of Delta Junction. Winds have started to diminish overnight but still expect additional light snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats including the Delta Junction area. * WHEN...6 AM Friday to noon Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 545 PM EST. * At 454 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Ladson, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ridgeville, Givhans, Sangaree, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Knightsville and College Park. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 192 and 205. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 04:50:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Slick Road Conditions This Morning Overnight light snow accumulation combined with patchy freezing drizzle this morning may lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, south central Clarendon, northern Bamberg and central Orangeburg Counties through 1145 AM EST At 1054 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Bamberg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, Santee, Eutawville, Rowesville, Vance, Cordova, Cope, Yonder Field, Wilkinson Heights and Indian Bluff Recreation Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Marion, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central South Carolina. Target Area: Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon, southeastern Barnwell, Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties through 430 PM EST At 331 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Edisto Gardens to near Ulmer. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Bamberg, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Cameron, Eutawville, Rowesville, Olar and Vance. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 146 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Interior including the Elliott Highway. * WHEN...Midnight to 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barber, Ellis, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Stafford, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barber; Ellis; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Stafford; Trego WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Uncertainty remains in regard to the timing of when the much colder air arrives which will likely have an effect on impacts. Stay up to date for the latest details.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Berrien, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:01:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Cook The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia * Until 445 PM EST. * At 400 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sparks, or over Adel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Nashville around 420 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Berrien Co A/P, Massee, Allenville, Barneyville, Weber and Laconte. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA

