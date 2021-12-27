Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 14:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Marion, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central South Carolina. Target Area: Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, southwestern Clarendon, southeastern Barnwell, Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties through 430 PM EST At 331 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Edisto Gardens to near Ulmer. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Bamberg, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Cameron, Eutawville, Rowesville, Olar and Vance. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 146 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO