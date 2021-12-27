ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: Thousands of US flights are canceled or delayed

By Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Traveling home after the holiday weekend? Be sure to check if your flight has been canceled or delayed.

USA TODAY's Eve Chen reports nearly 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled and more than 2,500 were delayed by noon.

A Delta statement shared with USA TODAY attributed delays to inclement weather and the impact of the omicron variant. United, American and JetBlue also said omicron impacted staffing.

(Remember, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to offer a refund when they cancel a flight , regardless of the reason or type of ticket purchased.)

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know :

  • The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. this week is up 47% from a week earlier, and up 65% from two weeks earlier. Christmas disruptions and limited access to testing mean the real number is likely worse.
  • President Joe Biden said Monday that his administration has not done enough to provide access to testing. The Biden administration promised earlier this month to distribute 500 million free tests, but those test haven't begun rolling out yet. "Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do," Biden said. Starting in two weeks, private insurance will reimburse people for the cost of an at home test, and that the government will provide access to free tests for people without insurance, he said.
  • Americans should stay away from big parties this New Year's Eve, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on CNN. He also said the CDC is considering a shorter quarantine period for infected Americans.
  • Private employers operating in New York City must require vaccinations for their workers beginning Monday.
  • Worldwide, France recorded more than 100,000 infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic. And Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of vaccine.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 52.3 million COVID-19 cases and 816,700 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 280.5 million cases and more than 5.4 million deaths. About 73% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 62% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among U.S. adults, 85% have received at least one shot, and about 73% are fully vaccinated.

Tracking the pandemic: See the numbers in your area here . See where cases are rising here . See vaccination rates here . And here, compare vaccinations rates worldwide and see which countries are using which vaccines .

– Grace Hauck, USA TODAY breaking news reporter, @grace_hauck

albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketRealist

Do You Have to Be Vaccinated to Fly Within the U.S.?

With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus running rampant this holiday season, talk about mandating vaccines for domestic travel has resurfaced. Do you have to be vaccinated to fly within the U.S.?. Article continues below advertisement. Not yet. COVID-19 vaccines aren’t mandated for domestic travel within the U.S. Still,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cancel your New Year's Eve party plans, says Fauci as he advocates vaccine passports for domestic flights: US records 200,000 new COVID cases every day - the highest seven-day average since January 19

Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Why Are So Many Flights Being Cancelled Across America?

Tens of thousands of flights across the US have been canceled in recent days as airlines struggle to meet staffing requirements. After many hoped the struggles would end after Christmas, carriers have canceled nearly 1,000 flights daily through the last week. Here’s why so many flights are being canceled every day in the US.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

CDC faces criticism that it’s gone from following the science to following the CEOs

In a CNN interview on Monday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci defended a big change to the CDC Covid guidelines. His comments, to say the least, have raised some eyebrows. Because he did so in a way that made the CDC’s change — which shortens the quarantine guidelines for people with positive but asymptomatic Covid cases — sound like it was motivated at least in part by economic imperatives. Matter of fact, Dr. Fauci comes right out and says so, in a clip you can watch below.
SCIENCE
News 12

Holiday travel nightmare as thousands of flights grounded or cancelled

Holiday travel was made worse than usual as thousands to flights were grounded due to severe weather conditions and flight crews calling out sick due to the surge of COVID-19. Stacey Sunday, Director of Communications at Reno-Tahoe International Airport suggests travelers "make sure their cellphone is charged so that you are getting airline alerts in case anything changes. I recommend you bring snacks just in case lines are long and you're getting hungry," she says.
WEATHER
MassLive.com

JetBlue cancels 1,200-plus flights through Jan. 13, including dozens at Logan; airlines cancel, delay thousands worldwide as omicron COVID cases hit crews

The rise in omicron COVID-19 cases continues to plague airline staffing levels, with JetBlue Airways canceling about 1,280 flights over the next two weeks and other airlines announcing thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide. Reuters reported that JetBlue expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, where most of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
