I was worried going into “Spider-Man: No Way Home”—worried that the MCU would neglect the carefully crafted stories and arcs of the characters from previous franchises rumored to be making their return. But, as I probably should have expected, the film has fans all over the world gushing about the exciting implications for the futures of our favorite superheroes and their world(s). Marvel’s strategic union of three different universes and the associated trauma of each of its heroes gives us the spider-team dynamic we’ve always wanted.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO