ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Forced to eat each other, 20 cats rescued from home

By JOSEPH GOLDER
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty cats were left trapped in a house — and forced to become cannibals to survive. The incident took place in Munich, Germany, in Bavaria. Animal-rights activists from the Tierschutzverein Muenchen (Munich Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) rescued the animals from a filthy apartment on Dec....

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Dozens of dogs rescued from Florida home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dozens of dogs were seized Thursday night from a home in Marion County. The dogs were found in poor and unsanitary conditions. The 37 dogs were taken to the Marion County Animal Services to receive medical exams and rehabilitative care and will remain at the center while the case is pursued through the proper legal channels.
FLORIDA STATE
985theriver.com

Malaysian shelter rescues 120 cats and dogs from floods

KAJANG, Malaysia (Reuters) – Volunteers at a animal shelter in one of areas worst-hit by floods in Malaysia staged an eleventh-hour rescue of 120 cats and dogs in lorries as waters rose around its premises. More than 60,000 people have been displaced and at least 17 killed in floods...
PETS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Abandoned dogs rescued from Kent County home

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of more than a dozen toy poodles found last week in an abandoned home. We're told someone alerted the shelter to the dogs inside a Solon Township home on Dec. 19 just north of Cedar Springs and the shelter went to remove them.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats#Veterinary Care#Animal Welfare#Munich Society For#The Veterinary Office
KTUL

Animals rescued from Collinsville home ready for adoption

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 150 animals were seized from a home in Collinsville on Dec. 9 , the Humane Society of Tulsa has announced that they are now ready for adoption. The humane society says their staff and emergency response volunteers has been working to stabilize...
TULSA, OK
NBC Bay Area

Dogs Rescued From Mobile Home Fire on Christmas

Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire sparked by an unattended candle in Rohnert Park on Christmas, authorities said. The homeowners were away during the holiday evening, but an alert neighbor reported the blaze about 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Loma Verde Lane in Las Casitas Park, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Independent

Animal charity in ‘responsible pet ownership’ plea as puppies found abandoned

A litter of abandoned puppies are being cared for by an animal welfare charity after being found at the side of a road in Co Armagh.The six-week-old German Shepherd puppies were described as trembling when they were discovered by a member of the public at a gateway on the side of a country road in South Armagh.They are now being cared for by the USPCA.The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said one of the puppies was critically ill, and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WLOS.com

Animal rescue group has urgent plea after cat possibly stolen from adoption event

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A local animal rescue group has an urgent plea for the public after they say a cat was most likely stolen from an adoption event. Transylvania Animal Alliance Group (TAAG) took to Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 18 to share some difficult news. The group says a striped, gray cat named Sterling disappeared from his cage during an adoption event at the Arden PetSmart that day.
ARDEN, NC
klkntv.com

NHS rescues 500 exotic animals from Papillion home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Humane Society has rescued around 500 neglected exotic animals from a Papillion home. NHS had received an anonymous tip saying the residence housed animals in bad conditions. Animal control investigated the house and found hundreds of exotic animals in unsanitary conditions. NHS says...
PAPILLION, NE
pasadenanow.com

52 Cats and Kittens Rescued From Unsanitary Local Home By Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane Animal Control Officers rescued 52 cats and kittens from a single home this week, the nonprofit reported Thursday. The cats were found living in unsanitary conditions inside the home and in a crawl space underneath the house, according to a statement. During the two-day operation, animal control officers...
PASADENA, CA
Columbian

A Year of Cat Rescue Resolutions for You!

Have you thought of adding some new and different resolutions to your traditional New Year’s list?. Have you ever thought about getting involved in the world of cat rescue, but didn’t quite know how?. Here then, are twelve different ways – one for each month – for you...
PETS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Cat Rescued From Indiana Hoarder Rises Above His Awful Beginnings and Looking For New Start In the New Year [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!
INDIANA STATE
KEPR

Walla Walla based rescue raises $10K to help sick cats from TCAS

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With a little help from animal lovers in the community, a Walla-Walla based rescue surpassed its fundraising goal to pay off the veterinary bills of dozens of sick cats previously at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS). Cathy Fout, the founder and director of Silver Cloud...
WALLA WALLA, WA
arlboston.org

2021 Flashback: 24 Dogs Rescued from Randolph Home

In early August, the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Law Enforcement Department collaborated with the Randolph Police Department to remove 24 dogs, mostly puppies, from a home in Randolph, MA. The Pitbull-type dogs were removed due to unsanitary conditions and inadequate access to food and water. Randolph Police...
BOSTON, MA
klkntv.com

NHS asking for donations after 550 animals rescued from Nebraska home

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Humane Society is looking for donations after more than 550 neglected animals were rescued from a Papillion home. Many of the animals confiscated were exotic in nature. “We have been blown away by our community’s response to the animals we recently confiscated. We...
NEBRASKA STATE
ABC6.com

Dogs rescued from Kentucky, in search of holiday homes

BOSTON, MASS. (WLNE)- MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter have rescued 20 dogs in Kentucky, set to arrive in Massachusetts Wednesday. The dogs had been living at the Kentucky Humane Society, and will be traveling in two cargo vans to the shelter. MSPCA and the shelter had rescued 100 cats from...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy