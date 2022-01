English singer-songwriter FKA twigs has teased a new song, accompanied by choreography, on TikTok this week. The snippet marks a start in a new era follow-up to her last release, Magdalene, not to mention the huge release of “Tears in the Club”, featuring the Weeknd, last week. The snippet starts off as calm and graceful and quickly picks up intensity within the small time allotted in the video. The choreography also included her and an unknown partner, also starting off gracefully and starting a vogue-type routine that also picked up steam as time went by, giving the audience a taste of what is to come this season.

