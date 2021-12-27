ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers OL coach Adrian Klemm leaving to join Oregon staff

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Adrian Klemm Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Klemm has an extensive college football resume, serving in various roles at UCLA from 2012 to 2016. He spent two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach for Pittsburgh before being promoted to his current position when the Steelers parted ways with Shaun Sarrett in January 2021.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan is expected to take over for Klemm for the remainder of the season.

The Steelers (7-7-1) remain on the playoff bubble following Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They are scheduled to host the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

