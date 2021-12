As a chemist and immigrant from Vietnam, Linh Nguyen never thought she could have a role in U.S. politics. But then Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and he “unknowingly inspired minority leaders, women of color like me, to be more actively engaged in politics,” she said. She joined the nonpartisan League of Women […] The post Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO