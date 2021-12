J Balvin Celebrates Bad Bunny’s Career in Touching Instagram Post J Balvin took time out to celebrate Bad Bunny’s career after the two performed to a sold-out crowd in Puerto Rico. Balvin posted a picture of the both of them hugging on stage with the caption “Benito, you and I are different, but at the same time, very similar, we’re not afraid of being seen as strange, because it seemed for a moment that I was the only weird one here until you came along and we recorded together for the first time.” Bad Bunny will be setting out on his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour in 2022.

