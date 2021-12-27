Michael Keaton pays tribute to late business partner Harry Colomby
Michael Keaton is devastated following the death of his business partner Harry Colomby. The 70-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of himself and his former manager Harry as he paid tribute to the "kindhearted, curious and thoughtful" man, who he...
Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser.
Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022.
While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson.
Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto.
Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
The cast list for Batgirl has recently been revealed, and on it is none other than Michael Keaton. According to the Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview press release, Keaton will be involved in the upcoming HBO Max film — presumably as Batman. Leslie Grace (In The Heights) will be...
Leslie Grace Confirms Michael Keaton is In Batgirl. Yesterday brought word that in addition to next year’s The Flash, Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl movie. Now, Barbara Gordon herself has made it official. Responding to a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter, Batgirl star Leslie Grace welcomed Keaton aboard with a cheeky post of her own. Check out what she had to say below: Leslie Grace confirms.
Drake showed his appreciation for late fashion designer Virgil Abloh with some new body art. The chart-topping hip-hop star remembered his close friend with a tattoo less than a month following his passing. Tattoo artist Ganga posted a photo to Instagram displaying his design on the “God’s Plan” lyricist’s arm....
Jessie J has paid tribute to her late bodyguard Dave on the third anniversary of his death. The 33-year-old singer's friend and bodyguard Dave passed away on December 28, 2018, and Jessie took to Instagram to share a sweet video of them joking around together as she remembered him on his anniversary.
New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor-comedian Betty White, who passed away on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a still of the late actor from her 1985 much-loved sitcom 'The Golden Girls'. The picture also captures White's late co-actors Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan.
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Young Betty White was a star long before the success of The Golden Girls. Set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, the eight-time Emmy winner has appeared in countless TV shows and movies over a career that has spanned more than seven decades. But things weren’t always easy for the legendary actress, especially early on.
Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).”
According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples.
“From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
New details are emerging following Betty White’s death at the age of 99. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Us Weekly that officers responded to the actress’ home at 9:37 a.m. local time on Friday, December 31. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence...
We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Back in 2019, Prince William was accused of cheating on his wife Kate with her close friend, Rose Hanbury. So who exactly is the woman at the center of these allegations?. Two years ago, rumors of a big fallout between Kate and her former best friend, Rose Hanbury, started circulating, thanks to a report published by The Sun.
Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the verge of divorce after multiple blowout fights? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is “under pressure,” and they may not make it through this rough patch. Here’s the latest on one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
