ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Nearly 185,000 Ford F-150 pickups may have serious driveshaft problem

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. will begin the new year mailing recall notices to 184,698 owners of certain 2021-22 Ford F-150 pickups, warning the driveshaft may fracture and prevent wheels from turning properly — increasing crash risk, according to a filing with federal regulators. The driveshaft, which transfers torque to...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Problem With The Ford Maverick

The all-new Ford Maverick is a smash hit for the Blue Oval. Ford took a chance and figured Americans were ready for a front-wheel-drive, unibody compact pickup truck. The sales results speak for themselves, especially for the hybrid model. As we recently wrote following our second test drive, the Maverick is the small truck Subaru should have made.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co#F 150s#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Capacities Revealed!

We've known for some time that Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is going to offer two battery sizes, a standard-range battery and an extended-range battery. Take a guess as to which one delivers more driving range. Okay, that sass out of the way, we can finally report what those battery sizes will be, thanks to a livestreamed Ford event outlining the Lightning's details this week that was quickly seized on by F150gen14 forum members.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Massive Ford F-150 Recall May Affect Delivery Timelines

The Ford F-Series line of trucks once again dominated rivals to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for the 45th consecutive year. It's an unprecedented achievement considering that the competition is tougher than ever. There are a few downsides that come with selling so many trucks, however. For example, when something goes wrong and there is a recall, thousands of customers are likely to be affected. That's the case with a new recall affecting 2021 and 2022 Ford F-150 pickups, whereby a driveshaft issue has been found that could impact nearly 185,000 of these Fords. Even worse, the recall could potentially delay new F-150 orders, possibly including the F-150 Raptor.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
michiganradio.org

Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150s for defect that can cause drivers to lose control of the vehicle

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 185,000 F-150s from the 2021 and 2022 model years for a defect that can cause a fractured driveshaft. Ford reports that insulators on the underbody of the trucks can loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, rubbing and scoring it. Over time, the driveshaft may fracture due to heat build-up and/or material thickness reduction.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CarBuzz.com

Here's When 2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Begin

The Ford Maverick is proving wrong everyone who said there is no market in the US for a compact pickup smaller than the Ranger. Thanks to its affordable asking price and excellent fuel economy, the Maverick is outselling its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin. Ford's...
CARS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

All-electric F-150 Lightning so popular that Ford cuts off buyers

If you have your name on the waiting list for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, be prepared to wait some more — and then some more and then. ... Well, you get the idea. The list is so long that some fans of America's bestselling pickup franchise won't get the 2022 model year and will need to wait until 2023 or even later.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Angry Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Receive More Troubling News

The stop-sale order issued by Ford a few days ago for certain examples of the Maverick and Mustang Mach-E is both frustrating and necessary. CarBuzz confirmed with Ford there's a defect on some rear seat belt anchorages which could lead to possible injuries. None have happened so far. That's the good news. But there's also an unintended consequence for Mustang Mach-E buyers whose undelivered vehicles have this defect.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

The Ford F-150 can charge an electric vehicle, but how quickly?

It's share and share alike at Ford. The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and upcoming electric F-150 Lightning are each equipped with Ford's Pro Power Onboard inverter that turns the powertrain into a generator with 240v outlet. The output can be used for literally anything, including charging electric vehicles like the ones Ford makes.
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford closes reservations for electric F-150 at 200,000

Ford F has removed the ability for shoppers to leave a deposit on an upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, which means every example the automaker plans to build over a 3-year run has been spoken for. The automaker will start converting those reservations into actual orders, at which time...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford Recalls Nearly 185K F-150s

Ford announced it’s recalling almost 185,000 F-150 full-size pickups. The 2021 and 2022 model-year trucks are experiencing driveshaft problems that could cause it to fracture. The issue only affects certain F-150 Crew Cab 4×4 pickups, according to the filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company’s began...
CARS
Motor1.com

Custom Ford E-150 Pop-Top Camper Looks Neat And Could Be Yours

A custom Ford E-150 motorhome isn't a surprising build to find. The heft and form of Ford's E-Series have always been a perfect base for a camper build. But if you're in the market for a used example, this one from Cars & Bids could be the best-looking out there – and you only have a few days left to name your price at the time of this writing.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Rear Seat Assembly Safety Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models due to a safety issue with the rear seat belts. Additionally, a stop-sale has been issued for units already on dealer lots. The defect: in affected vehicles, the rear floor assemblies were produced with tapping plates that may have oversized...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Just Recalled 185,000 F-150 Trucks Over Fracturing Driveshafts

Another Ford safety recall, this time for 184,698 F-150 trucks for both 2021 and 2022. The problem is the driveshaft could fracture under torque. Heat and noise insulators located under F-150 trucks can loosen from vibrations. This causes them to come into contact with the driveshaft, which is made from aluminum.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy