Economy

2022 slated to bring steady EV growth, but barriers to buyers linger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is expected to bring steady growth in the electric-vehicle segment, still just a sliver of U.S. sales, amid a federal push to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles. Bullish EV forecasts follow a year that brought pivotal developments in the race to electrify America's vehicle fleet....

2022: A Year Poised for Slow, Steady Growth?

Although the consumer price index marked its greatest increase since 1990 when it rose by 6.2% between October 2020 and October 2021, the global supply chain woes and labor shortages contributing to such inflation are arguably separate from what many consider to be a fairly strong US economy that created 531,000 jobs in October, albeit a lower 210,000 jobs in November. And while James W. Hughes, Ph.D., university professor and dean emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University, notes that inflation for 2022 “is the great unknown,” he predicts an overall 2022 New Jersey economy with “slow, steady progress” that will track the nation’s trajectory. Of note, the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was discovered shortly after Hughes made this statement, adding uncertainty to a broader US and global economic equation.
WSJ editorial mocks auto manufacturers getting 'double-crossed' by Biden admin: 'Hard not to get a chuckle'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board is poking fun at traditional automotive manufacturers for allowing themselves to be "double-crossed" by the Biden administration over new fuel-economy standards. In a Wednesday editorial, the board mocked manufacturers for trusting that the federal government would be good partners to business and described how...
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) sank 0.21% to $1,086.19 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $157.30 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Electric Vehicles
Manufacturing
Economy
Cars
Buyers Of Tesla-Rival Xpeng EVs Can Enjoy High 2021 Subsidies Provided They Make A Deposit Before January 10

Purchasers of vehicles made by Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) who make deposits before midnight on January 10, 2022, can continue to enjoy 2021’s high subsidies. What Happened: The short transition period is on offer for customers in China by the Guangzhou-based electric vehicle manufacturer, according to a report from CnEVPost. Those that purchase their cars after January 10 will see their subsidies cut by 30%.
What is a Barrier Option?

Most options traders rely on standard calls and puts. Those seeking more optionality might branch into European options. But even beyond these options, there’s a world of opportunity in the realm of derivatives. Those seeking to embrace risk—and the reward that comes with it—gravitate to barrier options.
Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Pandemic brings U.S. population growth to near standstill

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation's founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665...
The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary. In many cases, the American economy has, for […]
