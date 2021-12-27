2022 slated to bring steady EV growth, but barriers to buyers linger

Although the consumer price index marked its greatest increase since 1990 when it rose by 6.2% between October 2020 and October 2021, the global supply chain woes and labor shortages contributing to such inflation are arguably separate from what many consider to be a fairly strong US economy that created 531,000 jobs in October, albeit a lower 210,000 jobs in November. And while James W. Hughes, Ph.D., university professor and dean emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University, notes that inflation for 2022 “is the great unknown,” he predicts an overall 2022 New Jersey economy with “slow, steady progress” that will track the nation’s trajectory. Of note, the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was discovered shortly after Hughes made this statement, adding uncertainty to a broader US and global economic equation.

