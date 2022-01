PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several school districts throughout western Pennsylvania have been alerting parents about a social media challenge. The letters have referenced TikTok threats that encourage shootings and bomb threats to happen Friday. Many school leaders don’t believe the possibility of threats to be credible but they’re still taking them seriously. Parents can expect to see increased security measures at schools throughout the area. Keystone Oaks, Gateway and Seneca Valley will learn remotely today and many others, like Shaler Area School District, will see those increased security measures. That also includes Pittsburgh Public Schools, which will operate on a modified...

