Wausau, WI

Weston man accused of delivering near-fatal dose of drugs to sober living house

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
David A. Shaw, 47, of Weston. Dec. 13, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping

A 47-year-old Weston man is accused of selling drugs to a woman who overdosed and nearly died at a Wausau sober living home monitored by the Department of Corrections.

David Shaw faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I, II narcotics and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 9 near-fatal overdose of a Wausau woman. The charges were filed Dec. 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Police and emergency crews were called at about noon Dec. 9 to a home on North Third Street for a report of an overdose. The woman who reported the overdose, also a resident at the sober living facility, performed CPR until rescue crews arrived. The woman who overdosed was revived and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At the home, police discovered suspected heroin along with drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. The woman who overdosed allegedly told police she had taken heroin she purchased from Shaw, who brought the drugs directly to the sober living home.

Shaw was arrested a short time later in Schofield. Police say messages exchanged on social media show the woman asked Shaw to bring her drugs on more than one occasion.

Shaw, who was on probation at the time of his arrest, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 22 during a preliminary hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 24.

