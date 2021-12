(Rider Reylu Gutierrez / Photos by Holly M. Smith) We could Chattalot about the Lovely Ride jockey Reylu Gutierrez has been on in 2021, but during the post-Christmas stakes extravaganza at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, the 26-year-old native of Rochester, New York, conjured up a little Excess Magic in the Big Easy.

