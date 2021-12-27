ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton pays tribute to late business partner Harry Colomby

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Keaton is devastated following the death of his business partner Harry Colomby. The 70-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of himself and his former manager Harry as he paid tribute to the “kindhearted, curious and thoughtful” man, who he first...

Michael Keaton
