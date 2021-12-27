ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford delivers first Mustang Mach-E SUVs in China, uses direct-to-consumer storefronts

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. began delivering on Sunday in China its first Mustang Mach-E SUVs built in the country and sold at direct-to-customer Ford stores for all-electric vehicle buyers, the company announced. "These are the very, very first customers to get a Mach-E in China," Anderson Chan, Dearborn-based international communications...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

WSJ editorial mocks auto manufacturers getting 'double-crossed' by Biden admin: 'Hard not to get a chuckle'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board is poking fun at traditional automotive manufacturers for allowing themselves to be "double-crossed" by the Biden administration over new fuel-economy standards. In a Wednesday editorial, the board mocked manufacturers for trusting that the federal government would be good partners to business and described how...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
insideevs.com

NYPD Approved To Purchase Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model 3

Just yesterday, we reported about New York City's aggressive plans to electrify its fleets. Not long after that, news broke via a press release from the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) that it was placing an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers. The New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Bags Order for 184 Mustang Mach-E SUVs from NYC — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Michigan-based automotive giant Ford Motor Co. (F) has received an order for 184 Mustang Mach-E SUVs from New York City as part of the city’s fleet-electrification push, according to a report published by Bloomberg. Several of the city’s agencies, including the Department...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

New York Just Spent A Fortune On Ford Mustang Mach-E Cop Cars

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) recently announced that it will be placing an order for 184 Ford Mustang Mach-Es. It seems New York decided against ordering a fleet of Tesla Model 3s, opting instead for the Ford. The Mach-E cop car was first spotted on the streets of Michigan earlier this year. It looks pretty cool with the police livery. This follows a global trend in police moving over to EVs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Mach-E Batteries Cost As Much As A New Ford Maverick

Ask any self-respecting EV hater what they have against the implementation of the electric car, and one of the points is almost certain to be "EV batteries cost too much." The numbers don't lie, though, and batteries have been getting vastly more affordable. Since 2008, battery packs have decreased in price by 87%, meaning EVs are becoming more affordable while ICE cars are heading in the opposite direction. But the battery pack still remains one of the most expensive components of an EV. A Reddit user by the name of Terrh apparently received a quote for a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery to the tune of an exorbitant $42,624.22 (USD), or $54,685.80 Canadian. However, doing some digging to find prices directly from Ford, we found that the actual price from US dealerships was much less and that prices vary based on the battery specifications and the dealer they're ordered from. Still, the Ford Mustang Mach-E's batteries can cost you as much as Ford's new compact truck, the Maverick.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co#The Free Press#Ford China Bev Division#Bev#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CAR Magazine

Kia EV6 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E vs VW ID.4 group test (2021) review

The battle to build the perfect family EV hots up. Kia's gone bold with its all-new EV6, but how does it shape up against VW's ID.4 GTX and Ford's Mustang Mach-E? The EV6 is the first Kia designed as an electric car and is Kia's first use of the E-GMP architecture (for Electric Global Modular Platform), as seen beneath Hyundai's Ioniq 5. Eleven new Kia EVs are planned by 2026. Kia already has a good EV reputation, thanks mostly to the e-Niro, but the 6 is a more serious effort.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
AutoGuide.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Review: Quicker, Yet Compromised

CAN fuel economy (Le/100KM): 2.7/3.1/2.9. Range: 260 miles (418 km) Starting Price (USD): $63,095 (non-PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $73,530 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $84,990 (PE, inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $89,680 (inc. dest.) Heck, we liked it so much we crowned it our 2021 Electric Vehicle of...
CARS
fordauthority.com

SpaceX Astronaut Picks Rival Ford Mustang Mach-E As Earth-Bound Ride

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has won over its fair share of critics and shoppers alike in recent months, landing on Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended cars and Kelley Blue Book’s top ten most considered electrified models list, while over 90 percent of owners recently said they would recommend the EV to other customers. The Mustang Mach-E is proving to have broad appeal as well, rather than just attracting young, tech-savvy folks. Thus, it’s no surprise that SpaceX astronaut Dr. Sian “Leo” Proctor has chosen the EV crossover as her personal earth-bound ride.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
motor1.com

Errors in Mustang Mach 1 brochure costs Ford millions in Australia

For the vast majority of its life, the Ford Mustang was a vehicle relegated to North America. That changed with the current-generation model, but you'll often find variations in features and equipment in different markets. Apparently, some key differences weren't clearly communicated to Mustang Mach 1 buyers in Australia, and that oversight has left Ford footing a hefty bill.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Yet Another Horror Story At A Ford Dealership For A Mustang Mach-E Buyer

Before I get into this story, this isn’t the followup to Joe’s experience at a Ford dealership. Joe actually reached out to me with a followup, but I wanted to allow the dealership some time to at least keep their promise to Joe. However, another EV buyer reached out to CleanTechnica and shared her story of an experience with a Ford dealership.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Taxis Hit the Streets of NYC

Gravity begins introducing fleet of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y taxis to New York City, offering regular taxi pricing and hailing. The taxis feature a large, custom 22-inch tablet for rear-seat passengers, and an AI-based driver attention monitoring system. The taxi fleet will be charged at its premium...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inverse

It’s official: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is now the EV to buy

The GT label has adorned the faster, performance-oriented version of the Ford Mustang sports car since 1965. Back then, the Mustang GT included a V8 engine, disc brakes, and an upgraded instrument panel, among other things. Steve McQueen drove a 1968 GT in Bullitt, a car that sold at auction for $3.7 million.
CARS
AutoExpress

Ford Mustang Mach-E driving range boosted for 2022

Ford has unlocked more usable energy from the battery packs fitted to its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV for the 2022 model year, resulting in small but useful improvements to real-world range for most models in the line-up. The first cars to benefit from the changes will be delivered at the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy