German DJ and producer Robert Wagenknecht aka Miyagi has developed his very own sound during recent years. He mixes up deep house, tech house and techno as a producer and a DJ and always brings hypnotic and melodic atmospheres. His productions have come on labels like Einmusika, Katermukke, Do Not Sit and Flying Circus while he has DJ’d everywhere from Chicago to Berlin to London. Miyagi also hosts the WEIRD events in Hamburg, which are renowned among the most popular local events, and now he goes to the next level with this new album.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO