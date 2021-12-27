ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Food prices are reportedly expected to rise again in January

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think your grocery bills are high, wait until next month. A fresh wave of supermarket price hikes is expected to begin in January, raising prices anywhere from 2% to 20% on a slew of staples including pasta, condiments, soups, cookies, produce, dairy products and meats, according to a...

nypost.com

Comments / 21

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Essential Item Is Plunging

The November consumer price index report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an overall increase of 6.8% compared to the same month last year – the greatest increase since 1982. This all but shattered the argument that inflation would begin to slow, or that it would be transitory. The surge was due to […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why This Trader Expects Financials To Rise At Least 2% In January

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said there were “sizable bullish bets” for the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) on Wednesday. The bets were for the January expiration and came on an otherwise very quiet day due to the holidays, Zhang said. Calls outpaced puts by around...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Index#Good Food#Dairy Products#Mondelez International#The Wall Street Journal#Kraft Heinz#Kraft Macaroni Cheese#Jell O Pudding#Grey Poupon#Ritz#Campbell Soup#General Mills#Cheerios
MassLive.com

Price gouging the real cause of Inflation (Guest viewpoint)

The editors of The Republican surmised in June 2021 the surge in inflation “may ultimately be no big deal.” The Republican editors are now applauding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement that of ending its bond-buying and very likely will raise interest rates. The Republican editors write Powell will be viewed as a Prophet if “late next year inflation is running just about 2%.”
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

These food items are getting more costly in 2022

Everything from coffee to mustard is getting more expensive next year. Many food manufacturers say they plan to raise prices in 2022 for a range of products from macaroni-and-cheese to snacks, the latest sign that consumers will continue to face higher costs at the supermarket. "There’s nothing immune from price...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX 11 and 41

Prices for groceries have sky rocketed in the last year

WASHINGTON – Within the last year grocery store items have risen tremendously. Common items we buy at the store like milk, cheese and meats have had a spike in their prices since November 2020. Many times when we go to the grocery story we probably don’t think about how...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kyma.com

Food manufacturers to raise prices in 2022

Marketing research and manufacturers make price announcements. U.S. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Several food manufacturers announced plans to raise prices for many items in 2022. Items from coffee to condiments will have their prices raised by at least 5% but other products may reach as high as 20%. Many of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
capitalpress.com

Economists say several factors have caused retail meat prices to jump

A new report outlines the factors that have contributed to the rapid increase of retail meat prices. From January 2020 through November 2021, retail prices have increased 27.3% for beef, 16.8% for pork and 16.4% for chicken, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Given the low food inflation rates in recent memory, it is no wonder that current meat prices have been causing sticker shock across the country,” economists at the National Pork Producers Council, Iowa State University and North Carolina State University said in their report. Retail pork prices only increased an average of 2% a year from 2000 to 2019. The report found both pork producer and pork packer margins are near the five-year average, but the retail price spread for pork has recently widened. “The increase in retail prices this fall at a time when wholesale and farm-level prices were falling was likely driven by a lagged response time to high wholesale prices during the summer, increased transportation costs, supply bottlenecks and delays and increased labor costs in retail outlets and distribution centers,” the report said. Retailers are typically slow to adjust prices to reflect changes in their input costs, but it appears likely they are passing those extra costs on to consumers, the report said. “Perhaps the greatest challenge to all food supply chains is a lack of available labor. Despite rising wages, all industries are struggling to fill open positions,” the report said. As of October, there were more than 11 million job openings in the U.S., and the civilian labor force is about 2.4 million less than in January 2020. “A lack of available workers throughout the pork industry has been (a) longstanding issue that was made worse by the pandemic, and is one of the reasons packing plants have had capacity issues,” the report said. The tight and competitive labor market is impacting every aspect of the pork supply chain, including the transportation of hogs and pork. Another issue is the 2.5% loss in pork processing capacity resulting from a federal court order eliminating a USDA provision that allowed faster line speeds at six major packing plants. That order went into effect July 1. “In addition to widespread labor shortages and reduced packing capacity, the pork industry is also dealing with transportation bottlenecks and higher prices for fuel, energy and packing materials,” the report said. “This report shows there are numerous issues affecting pork prices, but increased profits — whether at the retail, wholesale or farm level — are likely not a significant contributor to the rising prices,” Jen Sorenson, president of National Pork Producers Council, said in a press release. The economists said it is difficult to predict how long the challenges behind food inflation will persist. “Though there are significant production, processing and distribution challenges, there are likely no permanent, structural barriers in the way of getting back to cheaper food. It is unclear whether the same can be said about energy prices, wage inflation and other current challenges,” the report said. If immigration policy and labor reform aren’t addressed, labor will continue to be a limiting factor in food and pork production, it said.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Restaurant Prices Are Going To Increase In 2022

This year's food costs have seen unprecedented increases, according to a recent Consumer Price Index Summary shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The government report reads that the all items index, which refers to the cost of goods and services overall, rose 6.8% between November of 2020 and November of this year, which is the largest 12-month cost increase since 1982. More specifically, the food index increased by 6.1%, with the increases being similar for buying groceries and dining out: paying for food to eat at home has become 6.4% more expensive, while food away from home has gotten 5.8% more costly. What does this mean for consumers?
BUSINESS
Mashed

What The Sugar Shortage Could Mean For Candy Prices In 2022

If this wasn't 2021, and if we hadn't already seen our supermarket aisles depleted of turkeys and chickens, bottled water, and canned goods (via Taste of Home), we'd probably have a difficult time believing that there would come a day when candy canes would be impossible to find — yet here we are. While, in a normal year, the seasonal item might eventually find its way into the bargain bin after Christmas due to a surplus, candy canes this year have become scarce. In some parts of the country, they've even disappeared into thin air, just like Grape-Nuts and some of our favorite canned beverages.
INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Analysts warn of possible used car price plunge in late 2022

A new report from Automotive News suggests that the current used vehicle price boom will die in late 2022 and early 2023. Using data and analysis from consulting firm KPMG, it’s predicted that average used car prices will fall about 20-30% in a return to a normal relationship to new car prices. Of course, this is contingent on vehicle supply, of which KPMG believes will reach equilibrium around October 2022 and into 2023.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation hits highest level in 39 years as consumer prices jump 5.7 percent

The inflation rate is running at its hottest pace in nearly four decades, as widespread supply disruptions, high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel a surge in prices. Consumer prices soared by 5.7 percent in the year through November, according to the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index released by the Commerce Department Thursday. That topped the previous month’s rate of 5.1 percent, becoming the fastest pace increase since February 1982, when it hit 6.2 percent.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nio Saw 6% Rise In Average Selling Price This Year: Report

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) average selling price has risen 6% in the first eleven months of the year, cnEVpost reported, citing a regional research agency. What Happened: The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker’s average sell price rose about $3,800 (RMB 24,000) to $65,000 (RMB...
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Surging inflation leading to more cost-of-living raises

The COLA is making a comeback, The Wall Street Journal reports. Higher prices, a worker shortage and a revitalized labor movement are bringing about the return of pay increases tied to inflation, known as cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs. On Tuesday, striking workers at food manufacturer Kellogg Co. ratified a contract...
BUSINESS
redlakenationnews.com

Inflation eats into General Mills earnings, more food price increases expected

General Mills is taking in more money but also spending more as the cost for everything from oats to cardboard continues to rise, denting the food maker's profit. The company, like all of its peers, has raised consumer prices on its food products - but it's not enough to offset increased expenses caused by supply chain backlogs and inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy