Abused, Neglected 'Lucky' Rescued By Local Police, Animal Welfare Center In NJ

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Lucky Photo Credit: St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

An abused and neglected dog found by police investigating a crime on Christmas Eve is fortunate to be alive. So his adoptive name makes perfect sense.

Officers from Irvington found the dog they named Lucky so severely injured that a leg had to be amputated.

He also was covered in maggots and had dense tangles and knots so severe that "they couldn't even tell what breed he is," said Samantha Miller, the media relations manager for the Humane Rescue Alliance.

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison took it from there.

“Our team was heartbroken to see how much Lucky had suffered," said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services for St. Hubert’s. "His matted coat pinched him with every move. He was in terrible pain and needed immediate medical attention."

Lucky is now safe and being treated by the medical team at St. Hubert’s.

"Once he has healed from his injuries, we will find him a loving home," Miller said.

The folks at the shelter thanked Irvington police for reaching out to them "without hesitation."

They also asked that people consider donating to Lucky’s care and the care of other animals needing emergency treatment: sthuberts.org/eoyappeal-25.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center has dedicated itself to saving the lives of animals, finding them loving homes, and protecting them from harm for more than 80 years.

Through a merger with the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., it is the largest provider of animal services in the area, affecting the lives of more than 100,000 animals a year -- via adoptions, assistance for veterinary care or pet supplies and other helpful services.

