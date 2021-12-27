Cambridge’s Brattle Square Florist to close

Covid was a backdrop for divisiveness and displays of power. Of course the coronavirus was the worst thing afflicting Cambridge in 2021, but in the pandemic’s second year maybe it’s good that there are “worsts” that are largely unrelated to it. This subjective list of five is even somehow freer of the shadow of Covid-19 than the “best of” list for the year, and some additional candidates also had little to do with disease: This was the year, for instance, that approval of work in the Volpe parcel put the nail in the coffin of a central park for Kendall Square, promised for years as the basis for development and now shrunken and squeezed into a few plazas and walkways. It was when parents suddenly found themselves lacking vital after-school programs in what felt like another twist of the knife in an impossible time. (“We made a number of mistakes along the way that caused a great deal of distress to families,” assistant city manager for human services Ellen Semonoff acknowledged in a Dec. 16 hearing, though the changes did triple the number of low-income families in the programs.) It was when mental Health workers fled the Cambridge Health Alliance in a moment of great need, blaming bad leadership. As people turned more to distanced forms of communication, the tone of politics felt nastier – even when people could get together in person. Here’s what stands out at the end of a year that just feels like more from a 2020 we can’t seem to shake.

