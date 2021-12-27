ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Ranks as Most Popular Series This Year on Major Streaming Platform

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGXlm_0dWtPc7i00

It’s definitely no surprise to our Outsiders that “Yellowstone” was ranked the most-watched television series by Roku users. The show’s wild success is a testament to Taylor Sheridan’s impressive vision for the western drama. Further, the Dutton family’s complex dynamic and modern tale of cowboys living on the edge has spurred the spinoff “1883.”

Even sweeter, because of “Yellowstone’s” dedicated fanbase, “1883” received record viewership for its premiere, which was the highest in six years for a streamed TV series.

“Yellowstone” notably follows John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, as he tries to save his vast Montana ranch. The Dutton family is made up of imaginative, yet real, characters who battle personal demons and enemies of the Dutton property. The Sheridan epic is beautifully set in the Montana hills and serves a gritty narrative. Simply put, fans can’t get enough of the Duttons.

After the first three seasons were released on Peacock, the fourth season is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Despite its wild success, “Yellowstone” still hasn’t received any major awards. However, Sheridan says he could care less what critics think. Don’t get us wrong, the show is, indeed, critically acclaimed. But the popular series has yet to see major hardware.

Taylor Sheridan’s Take on “Yellowstone” Critics

“I don’t care if critics hate it and I don’t care if they like it,” Sheridan says. “I’m not resentful. I just simply do not care. I’m not making it for them; I’m making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns.”

Additionally, Sheridan’s vision of the show is less of a western soap opera and more of a continual story of hardship and determination. The creator makes it a point to bring authenticity and conflict to the forefront. And it doesn’t hurt that the cinematography is stunning.

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan says. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess.”

He goes on to say:

“But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Beth Dutton Finally Got What She Had Coming

Fans of the hit western television series Yellowstone certainly love to speculate. And, the moments after a brand new episode are especially exciting as fans of the popular series come together to discuss the major moments after they unfold. Especially when some major things are going down in the relationships between two of our favorite Dutton characters.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Crucial Character Dies As Episode 8 Ends

Alright, the new episode of Yellowstone just came to a close and there is a lot to unpack, especially that gunfight at the end of the episode. Be warned, SPOILERS are ahead. John Dutton and Rip met up to talk with Sheriff Haskell. They wanted to tell him they know who tried to kill him and they are planning on trying to make that person pay as much as possible. It won’t be easy getting to them in prison.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Talk ‘Most Missed Cast Member’ in Season 4

With all the drama filling Yellowstone this season, some fans are sharing their sadness over the “most missed cast member.”. So, you’re thinking about a certain person, Outsiders?. Nope. These fans on Reddit were chopping up the Taylor Sheridan-created western drama over this missing cast member. The helicopter. RavenNV writes,...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Is John Dutton’s Former Flame Returning?

On Friday, a Yellowstone star we haven’t seen this season so far revealed that her character is making a return during Sunday’s brand new episode. Governor Lynelle Perry actress Wendy Moniz shared a still shot from this weekend’s upcoming episode. The photo includes her character talking closely with the show’s patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems to confirm her first appearance to date in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama. The last we saw Governor Perry was in the final episode of Season 3, “The World Is Purple.”
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Getting Tired of the ‘6666’ and ‘1883’ Crossover

As the Yellowstone universe continues to expand, some fans feel that director Taylor Sheridan has started to lose sight of the main storyline. Usually, spinoffs don’t overlap with the original series too often in order to keep the storylines unique from one another. But Sheridan is breaking this rule in hopes that it will create a clearer image of the Dutton family and the ranch lifestyle in the west. And while this creative project is undoubtedly unlike any other on screens, the result may end up being a neglected main series.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Explain Why Rip Isn’t ‘Afraid’ of Beth

On Yellowstone, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is a pretty fearsome character. She makes seasoned corporate executives wilt under her unflinching stare, foul mouth and pointed threats. Even John Dutton (Kevin Costner) winces at Beth’s frank approach and graphic language. But there’s one character who’s definitely not afraid of Beth.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Landed the Role of Summer Higgins After Getting Arrested

Piper Perabo's character on Yellowstone, protestor Summer Higgins, is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in, even if it means facing arrest. As it turns out, that's something the character and the actor have in common. In an interview with Taste of Country, Perabo reveals that she landed the role after Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan learned that she had been arrested for her own real-life activism.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

