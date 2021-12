The City of Seattle is ready to launch its third Health One vehicle. Operated by the Seattle Fire Department, Health One is a special unit designed to respond to individuals immediately in their moment of need and help them navigate the situation, particularly those suffering from a substance or mental health crisis. This new unit will be based in South Seattle, and will help reduce non-emergency call responses for police. Each vehicle is staffed with an SFD EMT and Human Services mental health case manager. The unit is scheduled to hit the streets January of 2022.

