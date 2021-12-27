The City of Tulsa is offering free Christmas tree disposal

File photo of Christmas tree (WFTV.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa will be offering free curbside pickup for Christmas trees through the end of January.

The city will take all trees, artificial or real, as long the tree is divided into four-foot sections, and ornaments do not need to be removed.

Tulsa’s mulch site is taking live trees to be turned into mulch as long as all decorations are removed from the trees.

The mulch site is located at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave. and is open Monday - Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday noon - 5 p.m. The mulch site will be closed Friday Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.

