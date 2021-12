Travis Scott has lost brand deals, including Dior, Cacti, and more in the weeks following the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. He has also been named in over three-hundred lawsuits, which are angling for billions of dollars in damages. The 30-year-old rapper has profusely apologized, sending his condolences to the families of the victims and offering to pay for the funerals. Cancel culture has targeted Travis in recent weeks though and it will be difficult for him to mount a comeback following this.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO