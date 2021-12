Elaine longed for a place where she and her two teenagers could feel grounded, happy and connected to their community. Having improved her financial skills through Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s financial empowerment program “Almost Home,” Elaine next applied for the Homeownership Program and was approved. The whole family then began their sweat equity, building their own home. They couldn’t wait to leave their tiny and expensive apartment and purchase a home of their own, just in time for the holidays.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO