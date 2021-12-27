ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman From Region Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0dWtPAbU00
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A woman from the region was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

Sullivan County resident Lisa Kottl, age 31, of Bloomingburg, was killed around 7:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, after losing control of her vehicle.

According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, when deputies responded to the report of the crash on Route 17 in the town of Thompson, they found a 2007 Nissan Altima had hit a water diversion ditch next to the exit and rolled over.

Kottl was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten, he added.

It is believed that she was en route to her job in Liberty at the time of the accident, Chaboty said.

The investigation is continuing.

