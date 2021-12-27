Arizona County Won't Charge Some Drug Offenders Due to Anticipated Lack of Jail Workers

A woman who was being held at the Buena Vista County Jail has received additional charges, including methamphetamine possession. Back on June 10th, a Storm Lake Police officer stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver, 50-year-old Teresa Lynn Hale of Marathon, was found to have a revoked driver's license through the State of Iowa. Hale was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail. During the booking process, officers discovered Hale had concealed a small amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine in her clothes. At that time, Hale was charged with Driving While Revoked. The substance was submitted to the Iowa DCI Crime Lab for analysis.
