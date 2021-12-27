ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmJbM_0dWtP69p00

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and the Broncos are preparing to play without him in Week 17.

Drew Lock will likely get a second consecutive start Sunday against the host Los Angeles Chargers if Bridgewater is unable to return.

Lock threw for 153 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver’s second consecutive defeat.

Bridgewater, 29, was hospitalized after Denver’s Week 15 game against Cincinnati. He was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after a hard fall.

The Broncos (7-8) face long odds to make the playoffs after their 17-13 loss to the Raiders. They are the 13th seed heading into their clash with the Chargers (8-7).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Covid#Bengals#The Carolina Panthers
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Decide On Starting QB vs. Chargers

Teddy Bridgewater has been the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback throughout the 2021 season, but a concussion in Week 15 forced him to miss this past Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Drew Lock took the first-team snaps in Week 16. Moments ago, NFL Network...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Took the Broncos End Zone Celebration Personally

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to end the first half with a one-point lead over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but a late Derek Carr interception resulted in points and a halftime lead for the Broncos. The Raiders first-half miscues allowed the Broncos to score 10 points in the final...
NFL
NFL

Broncos QB Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers as Bridgewater (concussion) remains out

For now, the Denver Broncos' faint playoff hopes will continue to rely on backup quarterback Drew Lock. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s recovery from a concussion will prevent him from starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, so the team is expected to again turn to Lock, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy