‘The Batman’ Showcases the Caped Crusader and Catwoman’s Alliance With New Trailer

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
 3 days ago
Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “ The Batman ,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

The new trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as more impassioned, coy exchanges.

“You got a lot of cats,” Batman tells Kyle, visiting the antihero’s apartment. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds, holding what seems to be a glass of milk.

Paul Dano’s villainous Riddler also takes on a prominent role in the trailer. Warner Bros. is continuing to keep the antagonist somewhat hidden in marketing for “The Batman,” focusing more on the dead bodies, question mark signatures and video clues he leaves in his murderous wake.

“I’m just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city,” the Riddler says.

The new look also features footage of Batman navigating a flooded Gotham underground, explosions along the metropolis’ coastline and an attack at what looks to be a political campaign rally. The trailer concludes with Batman and Catwoman fighting off a horde of armed men on a foggy industrial catwalk.

“Selina, don’t throw your life away,” Batman warns. “Don’t worry, honey,” Kyle replies. “I’ve got nine of them.”

Along with Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, “The Batman” also stars Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Jeffrey Wright. Matt Reeves serves as director and co-writer, alongside Peter Craig. The film is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Watch the full trailer below:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Movie to Smash $1 Billion Milestone Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony’s comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively. It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. But, so...
Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
How Movie Theaters Fought to Survive (Another) Year of Turbulence and Change

Earlier this month, Virginia-based movie theater owner Mark O’Meara witnessed something he hadn’t seen in nearly two years. A packed house. Audiences filled the 190-seat auditorium at University Mall in Fairfax to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the epic finale in Tom Holland’s web-slinging superhero trilogy. In the days since, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film has become the kind of global box office juggernaut that once seemed impossible in the wake of COVID-19. “No Way Home” has already earned $1 billion globally after less than two weeks in theaters and it is continuing to put up monster grosses through...
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Return

Production is now underway on DC's Batgirl movie, and the long-awaited blockbuster film arguably already has a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Outside of Leslie Grace starring in the film's titular role and J.K. Simmons coming back to the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon, it's been anyone's guess as to what elements of the existing DC multiverse would appear. On Wednesday, fans got a bit of an unexpected answer, with confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batgirl, after previously portraying the iconic character in Batman, Batman Returns, and the upcoming The Flash movie. Grace took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news, tweeting that "the bat's out the bag."
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
vitalthrills.com

Batman and Catwoman on New Covers for Empire!

Empire magazine has released the covers for its February 2022 issue and they feature Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman from The Batman! You can view the two newsstand covers in full by scrolling down. There’s also a subscriber cover, illustrated by comic book artist Jock,...
epicstream.com

The Batman Synopsis Reveals Catwoman's Interesting Secret

The synopsis for The Batman confirms Selina Kyle's secret past!. There have been a lot of updates on The Batman although it will still be a long wait for the highly-anticipated DC film. For instance, the new trailer puts the focus on The Bat and The Cat. Now, the synopsis for the upcoming Robert Pattinson film has been unveiled and it confirms Selina Kyle's secret connection to Bruce Wayne!
blackchronicle.com

‘The Batman’ Trailer Teases Relationship Between Catwoman & Batman

The new trailer for ‘The Batman’ teases the relationship between Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne. Matt Reaves’ The Batman is slated as one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After the COVID delays, the film is finally slated to hit theaters nationwide. Robert Pattinson will star as Batman with a star-studded supporting cast including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.
sacramentosun.com

Latest 'The Batman' trailer features more Catwoman interaction

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): A new action-packed trailer for 'The Batman' has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. "Your family has a history...
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Biggest Movie of the Year Worldwide

“Spider-Man: No Way Home’s” box office prowess knows no bounds. The latest entry in the Tom Holland-led trilogy will become the biggest movie of the year worldwide on Friday, Christmas Eve. It’s set to cross the $1 billion mark on Christmas Day. At 11 days, it would be the second-fastest to hit that milestone (behind 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” at five days and tied with 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War”). It would also be the first theatrical release of the pandemic to join the billion-dollar club — even without China, the largest box office market in the world. “No Way Home” made $29.3 million domestically...
