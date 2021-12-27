‘The Batman’ Showcases the Caped Crusader and Catwoman’s Alliance With New Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its upcoming DC adaptation “ The Batman ,” starring Robert Pattinson as the vigilante hero and Zoë Kravitz as his uneasy ally Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

The new trailer focuses on the relationship between the two characters, featuring sequences of Batman and Catwoman fighting one another as well as more impassioned, coy exchanges.

“You got a lot of cats,” Batman tells Kyle, visiting the antihero’s apartment. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds, holding what seems to be a glass of milk.

Paul Dano’s villainous Riddler also takes on a prominent role in the trailer. Warner Bros. is continuing to keep the antagonist somewhat hidden in marketing for “The Batman,” focusing more on the dead bodies, question mark signatures and video clues he leaves in his murderous wake.

“I’m just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city,” the Riddler says.

The new look also features footage of Batman navigating a flooded Gotham underground, explosions along the metropolis’ coastline and an attack at what looks to be a political campaign rally. The trailer concludes with Batman and Catwoman fighting off a horde of armed men on a foggy industrial catwalk.

“Selina, don’t throw your life away,” Batman warns. “Don’t worry, honey,” Kyle replies. “I’ve got nine of them.”

Along with Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, “The Batman” also stars Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson and Jeffrey Wright. Matt Reeves serves as director and co-writer, alongside Peter Craig. The film is set to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

Watch the full trailer below: