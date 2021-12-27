ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Mike Rowe ready to shine light on more 'Dirty Jobs'

Derrick
 4 days ago

At last Mike Rowe, the genial host of the series, “Dirty Jobs,” comes clean. And though he seems suited to the role, hosting a TV show was never on his clipboard. When he was 19, he says, he looked to his future “and saw nothing but a void, a dark void....

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Reunites With Producer to Discuss His Former Show

Over the course of his long television career, Mike Rowe has hosted several shows that highlight the value of hard work. Shows like Dirty Jobs and How America Works are incredibly popular among fans. For a few years, he did something a little different. Starting in 2017, Rowe hosted Returning the Favor.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Calls High Unemployment a ‘Matter of National Security’

You don’t have to be an economist to know about the current labor shortage that America is facing. Right now, nearly every industry – from restaurants to airlines – is understaffed. This shortage is especially evident in the logistics industry. We see supply chain issues as a part of this shortage on a nearly daily basis. Mike Rowe is a man who keeps an eye on America’s workforce. What he sees today is distressing.
ECONOMY
Popculture

'Dirty Jobs' Star Mike Rowe Just Trumped Adele in a Surprising Way

Mike Rowe and John Rich joined forces recently apart from their Fox News homes for some musical joy to spread around the nation. And it seems to have paid off quite a bit, with the song blasting to the top of the charts and even chipping a piece of Adele's success along the way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Explains How Pandemic Changed Meaning of ‘Essential Worker’

Mike Rowe used to believe his docuseries “was the granddaddy of essential work shows.” But in 2020, the definition of essential was redefined. For nearly two decades, Mike Rowe highlighted America’s front-line workers in Dirty Jobs. Rowe hoped that the series would bring attention to underappreciated professions. And in turn, make society realize how “essential” the jobs were.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Mike Rowe
Person
Guy Savoy
Extra

First Look! ‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Back for Season 9

Nearly nine years after it was canceled, “Dirty Jobs” is coming back to Discovery!. Check out a sneak peek of the Season 9 premiere of the show, which is hosted by Mike Rowe. In the premiere, Rowe joins some of the construction workers responsible for rebuilding America’s infrastructure,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dirty Jobs' Returning After 10-Year Hiatus

Almost 10 years after Mike Rowe tackled his last dirty job, he is rolling up his sleeves in preparation of more difficult, strange, disgusting, and messy occupational duties for Discovery's upcoming Dirty Jobs revival. Set to find Rowe returning for another chance to take on jobs he didn't get to do before, Dirty Jobs Season 9 is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.
TV SERIES
warm1069.com

SANTA CLAUSE GOT A DIRTY JOB, HE DOES IT ALL NIGHT LONG

This episode was recorded 12/9/21, not long after the world was first introduced to the newly dominant Omicron variant. And how DO you even pronounce Omicron anyway? Anna’s in line for a booster shot. Claire finds out she’s vitamin D deficient, and Laurie has another funny update on the the George Costanza-esque guy who may or may not push women & children out of the way to get the best swim lane. And the discovery that the Dirty Jobs guy is an opra singer is mind-blowing!!!! or not..
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Jobs
jewishobservernashville.org

Nashville Joins Together to Shine a Light on Antisemitism

Amidst rising antisemitism and antisemitic rhetoric in the news and online, The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is harnessing the power of the collective. On January 27th, neighbors from throughout Nashville, including business, academic, education, faith, and elected leaders, are joining together to send the message that there can be “No Hate in Our State.” Federation CEO Eric Stillman says, “We are bringing together the broader, general community to shine a light on antisemitism.” The event is the result of the work of The Federation’s Task Force on Israel and Domestic Antisemitism. Leslie Kirby is the task force’s Chair. She says it is important for everyone to join together to stop hatred in all its forms, “We are asking our neighbors to be upstanders, rather than bystanders. To learn to recognize antisemitism, to not use antisemitic tropes themselves, and to call out those who do.”
NASHVILLE, TN
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

This dad is going viral for going to a club with his daughter. It went exactly as expected.

TikTok user Talia, who goes by the username Taliasc on the platform, fulfilled a strange but hilarious request one night. Her goofy dad asked her to take him out clubbing. So, she complied. Thankfully for us, she also documented the entire night on TikTok. While the hilarity ensued, we were all in on it. The night went down during a family vacation in one of the party capitals of the world: Madrid, Spain. From wearing a gilet vest to chugging only Diet Coke, Talia was able to capture the most classic "dad moments." He definitely did not disappoint, Comic Sands reports.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Joins 'Married at First Sight' Franchise, But Now How You Think

House of Payne star Keshia Knight Pulliam joined Lifetime's Married at First Sight franchise, but not as a star on the show. The former Cosby Show star has signed on to host Married at First Sight: Afterparty. The talk show will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 p.m. ET right after the two-hour premiere of Married at First Sight Season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy