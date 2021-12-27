Too bad, but works in our favor in a way

A former Oklahoma Sooners star had a message for Bob Stoops during the team’s Valero Alamo Bowl game against Oregon in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday night. Stoops, who coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, returned to coach the team for its bowl game this year. The Sooners got off to a hot start, scoring the first points of the game, and taking a 30-3 halftime lead.
Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
College football analyst Dennis Dodd is one of the many people who believe the surplus of bowl games has watered down the importance of bowl season. While Dodd isn’t alone in this opinion, his statements on Thursday have certainly rubbed some college football fans the wrong way. The 6-6...
NASHVILLE — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may put on a show in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but that’s not his goal.
His expectations follow the same understated perspective that got him into the lineup and guided the Vols (7-5) to Thursday’s game (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Purdue (8-4) at Nissan Stadium.
“I...
Then VT would have played NC State and Clemson more frequently because the 2 rotating cross-division games would have completed a full rotation sooner. 5 is a smaller number than 6 (with 1 protected cross-division game) or 7 (no protected cross-division game) given that the ACC would still maintain an 8 game conference schedule.
That all 3 QBs are green or really green when it comes to having a passing game. At this point IIWII and VT will have to make the best of the situation. It wouldn't surprise me if VT adopted the same strategy Kentucky did in its bowl game against VT.
Since Liberty & BYU are joining conferences,UVA is cancelling future games -- HOO86 12/27/2021 5:12PM. That would be terrific. It was Jim Delany who blocked that 7 years ago. -- HOO86 12/28/2021 6:13PM. Yeah, this is where I am at, get rid of the divisions, Delaney said -- Stech 12/28/2021...
Josh Heupel’s first season as Tennessee ends with a disappointing loss. The Volunteers fell to Purdue 48-45 in overtime of the Music City Bowl. The officials’ ruling that forward progress was stopped before Jaylen Wright extended the ball over the plane of the goal line. With Wright ruled short, it was a turnover on downs and Purdue was able to win with a field goal.
Not a lot more often, but anything is better than what we're doing now. The only way we play Clemson, NCSU and F$U yearly is if we switch to the Atlantic. Maybe send Loserville to the Coastal, and make UVA our cross over game.
