Too bad, but works in our favor in a way

By Zanderhokie Joined:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're already 0-2 in ACC play. Were looking at another tough matchup,...

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
But that is just it though. If the ACC had decided to remain at 12 members

Then VT would have played NC State and Clemson more frequently because the 2 rotating cross-division games would have completed a full rotation sooner. 5 is a smaller number than 6 (with 1 protected cross-division game) or 7 (no protected cross-division game) given that the ACC would still maintain an 8 game conference schedule.
Oh I know he is really green. However, a case could be made

That all 3 QBs are green or really green when it comes to having a passing game. At this point IIWII and VT will have to make the best of the situation. It wouldn't surprise me if VT adopted the same strategy Kentucky did in its bowl game against VT.
If the ACC divided North/South, I would be calling the SEC and B1G.

Since Liberty & BYU are joining conferences,UVA is cancelling future games -- HOO86 12/27/2021 5:12PM. That would be terrific. It was Jim Delany who blocked that 7 years ago. -- HOO86 12/28/2021 6:13PM. Yeah, this is where I am at, get rid of the divisions, Delaney said -- Stech 12/28/2021...
What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's Music City Bowl loss to Purdue

Josh Heupel’s first season as Tennessee ends with a disappointing loss. The Volunteers fell to Purdue 48-45 in overtime of the Music City Bowl. The officials’ ruling that forward progress was stopped before Jaylen Wright extended the ball over the plane of the goal line. With Wright ruled short, it was a turnover on downs and Purdue was able to win with a field goal.
