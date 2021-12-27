ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

We Finally Have Some Playoff Teams … And We Don’t Believe In Any Of Them

By A FiveThirtyEight Chat
FiveThirtyEight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara.ziegler (Sara Ziegler, sports editor): At long last, we finally have ourselves a playoff picture in the NFL — and it only took until Week 16. Six teams have clinched playoff berths, and though that’s still just 43 percent of the postseason field, at least we’re getting closer. Eighteen teams still...

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Mike McCarthy Very Clear

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t get off to the smoothest start when he took over last season. However, he quickly turned things around in 2021 and has his team on the way to the playoffs in a few weeks time. McCarthy has made some sizable leaps in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Miami Herald

Bengals’ Burrow wins Week 16 with season-best game, but Brady laughing at No. 1 in NFL QB rankings

BURROW WINS WEEK 16 WITH SEASON-HIGH SCORE AMONG ALL-TIME BEST IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS. BUT CAN ANYONE FIND THE PASSING LANE ON BRADY’S SEASON LEAD?: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow scored a season-best 71.25-point game last week — only the fifth 70-plus game in the 24-year history of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson won Week 5 this season with 70.10 points. Before that 70 had not been surpassed since 2015. The single-game record, 80.10, was set by Ben Roethlisberger in 2014. The gargantuan game lifted Burrow in the crowed hunt for the No. 2 overall spot in the rankings, with the QBs currently second through 10th all bunched within 41 points of second place Matthew Stafford of the Rams. The question: Can anyone catch Tampa’s Tom Brady and his seemingly insurmountable 53-point lead with two weeks to play? Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa climbs two more spots in the rankings, to No. 21 overall, with his Monday night showing in the win in New Orleans. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 25 chart (plus other Dolphins) through Week 16:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Chargers#Bengals#Rams#American Football#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Titans#Bills
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy